Teenager’s Need To Prove His Father Wrong Turns Every Disagreement Into Another Argument

Sometimes in life, the best thing to do is just BE QUIET.

It can be hard to take that advice when you’re dealing with someone who you know is absolutely wrong, but arguing with some people just simply isn’t worth it.

Not by a long shot!

In today’s story, a teenager talked about how conversations with his father inevitably devolve into arguments all the time.

Check out what he had to say about this.

AITA for arguing with my dad? “My brother (18M) and dad were arguing about flying cars. I say arguing because it’s near impossible to have a conversation with my dad without it becoming an argument. Flying would be when you’re continuously propelled upward and forward and supposedly eventually come down. My dad talked about being horizontal for a long amount of time and spent an incredible amount of time talking about controlled landing. Irrelevant to the topic but whatever.

This sounds like a lot of fun!

I’ll admit i was definitely worked up. I had been listening to him go on for a while so I went over there and tried to explain. Obviously that failed. He was intense too and ended up basically saying he wasn’t going to talk to me right now because I was being too intense. So I went to my room, but then he said rockets couldn’t fly and I was at my wits end.

What is going on with this family…?

I put into Google “can rockets fly?” and obviously it said yes so I went back to show him the phone, but he said this was really disrespectful. Now he told me to come take a walk and talk with him. From experience, the talking is 99% him. I got worked up because this is the thousandth time he’s talked about something illogical, been defensive and unable to hear someone else point of view. He contradicts himself in his own arguments.

He’s over it!

It’s exhausting. I’m generally good at just staying quiet but I guess this time it got to me. And I have no idea what I’m going to say, but as I mentioned these talks are always one-sided so it doesn’t really matter. Should I just have let him go on? AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user said they both SUCK.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

And another person shared their thoughts.

This family sounds like a whole lot of fun, don’t you think?

In case you didn’t pick up what I was putting down, I was being sarcastic.

This sounds brutal!

This whole family might want to think about going to therapy together…