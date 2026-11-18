Contractor Gives His Employer The Wrong Bank Account Number By Mistake, But They Refuse To Issue A Second Payment

You know what’s really important? Making sure you get paid for your work. You know how you do that? You often need to give your bank account information to the employer for direct deposit.

I personally love direct deposit instead of the old school way of having to deposit a paper check, but it’s critical, and I mean critical to make sure you give your employer the correct bank account number.

That seems obvious, right?

In this story, one contractor wonders why he didn’t paid. While you can probably guess at the reason after my rant, there’s quite a bit of drama surrounding this situation that’s worth reading.

Now, the employer is wondering what to do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for not paying a contractor twice when they gave me wrong banking details? AITA here? I’m really dealing with my consciousness big time! My partner owns a business that “employs” about 100 contractors in the trade & exhibition industry. They transport, set up & take down all materials, furniture, seating, decorations, etc for conventions, trade shows, exhibitions, etc…you get the idea.

The employees don’t really stay with the company very long.

Our contractors have a wide range of skills from electricians, truck drivers, forklift drivers to site managers, warehouse managers, site crews to admin staff. Certain times of year we are extremely busy & other times quite slow. Due to the nature of this, we have a lot of casual staff with frequent staff turnover.

The requirements for the contractors to get paid sound simple enough.

Our contractors need to keep tabs of the hours they work & submit to us their timesheets. We then verify with the client who we are setting up for & the site manager for accuracy. At the start of their employment with us they need to submit their banking details so we can pay them electronically. This has never been an issue till recently.

Uh-oh!

A new contractor (NC) for us starts work, submits his banking details, we pay him & everything should be rosy right? Wrong!! NC asks where his pay is & we say it well & truly should be in your bank by now. We send him screenshots of the submission from our end. All that is correct… Still NC states the money is not there.

What is going on?

We confirm bank details that NC gave us via email & that’s correctly entered into payroll from our end. We contact the bank & everything seems to be fine. We are all perplexed. Lots of phone calls back & forth…conversation is now getting somewhat angry from his end.

This could be bad for business!

NC has even gotten so bold as to tell a client that we don’t pay our contractors!!!

This client even called us to ask if this was true & I hope we don’t lose their future business moving forward. Very upsetting for us!

They finally found out what happened.

Things get quiet for a few days then dear NC calls & sheepishly says the bank details he submitted to us were NOT correct!! Not one but two numbers of his account details were wrong. Who submits wrong bank details when that’s the only way you get paid?! Don’t you double & quadruple check that number? And if in fact the numbers are wrong wouldn’t you know that right away & not 10 days later?? We have spoken to the bank many times & from our end there is nothing the bank will do. They will not recover the money from the other account.

They don’t want to pay him twice.

I feel bad for NC but it’s not our fault & we are in no position to double pay him for his mistake. Covid & lockdown have shut our business again…we had to close for 16 months, re-opened for two months & are closed again. Our industry will be one of the last to reopen as we deal with large gatherings of the public. NC states he is going to sue us & his calls are threatening. AITA here for not paying him for the second time??

It is not their fault he gave them the wrong account number. They should not pay him twice.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks they need a lawyer.

Another person thinks the contractor needs to deal with the bank.

Here’s another suggestion to get a lawyer.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

This is a good point!

The contractor is going to have to chalk this up to learning his lesson the hard way. It was his fault that he didn’t get paid. OP as the employer didn’t do anything wrong and should not have to pay him twice.

It’s really too bad, but there’s nothing she can do to make this right.

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