Drunk Worker Takes A Long Time Finishing A Job, So The Person Who Hired Him Doesn’t Want To Pay Overtime

Imagine hiring someone to do a job, and there’s a time crunch. The job has to be completed by a certain time.

What would you do if the worker didn’t do a very good job and took way too long to finish the job? Would you pay overtime even if overtime wouldn’t have been necessary if they had done their job well?

In this story, one person is grappling with this exact question. He doesn’t want to pay overtime, but he’s wondering if he should.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not paying overtime because my worker got drunk? I subcontract a guy to help with an A/V setup gig. He leaves to get an energy drink and doesn’t come back for an hour. I find him asleep in his car. I’m upset but it’s too late to find someone else for the job. 500 people are showing up to the event soon.

He wasn’t just asleep.

Then I notice he is drunk. Again, it’s too late to find another worker and the job has to get done ASAP. I have him finish helping me because I have no choice. He’s drunk and moving slow/ messing up a lot.

OP doesn’t want to pay overtime.

The job ends up taking 12 hours instead of 8 hours. I pay him for 8 and agree to pay overtime later. The next day I tell him I won’t be paying him for the overtime. The job took way longer than it should have because he was WASTED. AITA?

Hmmm. It would’ve been better to find someone else to do the job, but since that wasn’t an option, does OP owe the drunk worker overtime pay?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s a warning.

Another person thinks it’s best to pay.

This person thinks he has to pay.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

Everyone thinks he has to pay the guy.

While he’ll probably never hire that guy again, he does need to pay him what he’s owed. If he didn’t want him to work while drunk, he needed to fire him and find someone else to do the job. Considering the guy put in the hours, he owes him for his time.

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