A Contract Worker Does Everything For The Company, But The Boss Doesn’t Seem To Notice

There comes a point in most peoples’ lives when they don’t think they’re being appreciated enough for the work they do.

We’ve probably all felt that way at some point, but what this young man is going through is totally ridiculous…

Because it’s pretty obvious that he’s being taken advantage of and no one is giving him any credit!

Take a look at what he had to say about why he’s so frustrated with his current job.

Underpaid 1099 “contractor” is the only thing holding a startup together and the CEO still treats me like I’m disposable. “I’m a college student working at a 5-person startup as a 1099 contractor. $25/hr, no ownership, no benefits, no stability. On paper I’m “just a contractor.”

Here’s the truth!

In reality, I run the development work, the infrastructure, the security/compliance, AND I manage the interns. Remove me and the company genuinely stops functioning. You’d think that’d earn some basic respect. Nope. The CEO: • Signs deals for products that **don’t exist yet**, then asks me when I can deliver them. You sold it, my guy. That’s not on me.

• Calls at all hours for stuff that could’ve been a text

• Changes direction every 10 minutes

• Doesn’t pay on time (always a “cash flow issue”), but somehow that’s my problem to deal with

• Pulls me into meetings I have no reason to be in

• Crashed a meeting I was running with the interns and announced a totally different plan than the one on the slides I’d made, in front of everyone.

This is so unfair…

The part that kills me is I’m the cheapest and most load-bearing person there and I’m still treated like the most replaceable. I go back to full-time college in the fall, so my hours are about to crater. Not even mad about it anymore, just morbidly curious how fast it collapses without me picking up the slack for free. Anyone else been the 21-year-old holding an entire company on their back for poverty wages? The job market is still garbage though, so if I leave I’ll probably be looking for a while (or working for minimum wage).”

Check out how readers reacted to this story.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a car owner who gets annoyed with his mechanic for taking too long, so pays to have the car towed home.

And this Reddit user offered some advice.

Jeez, talk about clueless…

Well, at least he’s getting good experience.

We’re sure that he’ll be just fine!

His boss has no idea how valuable he is to the company!