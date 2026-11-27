A Woman Is Considering Filing a Formal Complaint Against a Male Classmate After His Repeated Attempts to Make Her His Personal Secretary

One woman in a European master’s program noticed that several male classmates have repeatedly treated her and another female differently than they treat their male colleagues. But are her complaints valid?

Despite her multiple attempts to establish boundaries and direct interventions from faculty, some of the behavior has continued.

After another particularly frustrating incident during a school-organized dinner, she’s considering filing a formal complaint against one student, but worries about the consequences.

What do you think about this?

Read the full story below.

WIBTAH if I filed a formal complaint against an international student in my masters program? I (38F) am the only American in this program. The program is in Europe. Everyone else in the program is either from India or Africa. There are obviously a lot of cultural differences, most of which are fine even great. However, there has been persistent and blatant sexist behavior from several of the guys. There is one in particular I am at my wits end with. Another girl and I were appointed class reps. The job is essentially to liaise between staff and students.

Hold forums, take feedback, and give feedback and suggestions to staff and report back on progress.

But there’s something off with the dynamic.

During training we were given strict instructions on what is and is not within our realm of what we can do. The role was communicated during orientation, via email when we were nominating class reps, etc. However, multiple of the guys took this to mean we were obligated to be there stand in mothers, party planners, and secretaries. We were getting people in our face demanding to know why we hadn’t sent out instructions on what they should be doing every day, telling them when and where to be for different events, reminding them of assignment deadlines, reading and editing their assignments, planning get together and cooking and cleaning for everyone etc.

It was awkward, to say the least.

It was so shocking to me that the first time this happened I literally had no idea what to say, I just stood there with my mouth open for several seconds. No amount of setting boundaries was working, it just got more aggressive demands. We spoke with staff who were horrified. Staff called a meeting where the head of the department (a man) was very direct and said these girls aren’t your mothers, you are grown men and expected to keep up with you own time table and no one should be reading and editing anyone’s assignments, you should all be contributing to plans, etc. They then sent out an email in writing and I also personally sent a text. This stopped a great deal of it.

But not all of it.

Some of the guys even started keeping the others in check. A couple seem to have really grown throughout the year. Others are still at it. One in particular has not stopped. Every time anyone suggests doing anything he tells us to plan it. We always say no, and invite him to do it. During group work he will not keeps notes, facilitate anything, etc. if there is a woman in the group even though we are specifically instructed to rotate tasks. Again, I have directly addressed this and also literally sat and just refused to be the one to take notes and he has kept pushing the paper towards me.

Things escalated.

I got up and left the room. So, apparently there have been numerous general complaints against more than one of the guys, including by a member of staff who was apparently harassed. So, the head of the entire business school came by and spoke to the entire cohort before a study trip this week. Remind d everyone they signed a contract before registration stating they will not engage in certain activities and that any other complaints will start putting individuals into formal process and discipline. Welp. This guy did it again on the trip.

She is fed up.

We were at the formal dinner the school put on, and he was loudly complaining about his meal (which he does at every meal), and someone said something to him about this being our last meal together and he was like no it’s not… and told me to plan something for next month and make sure he had jollof rice. I said “I’m not willing to do anything you aren’t willing to do”. He said it’s my obligation, I’m a rep.

But they disagree.

And I said no it’s not and that’s been explained to you multiple times in multiple ways. Then, another guy came and literally took a bite of my rice off my plate (I ordered the fish which came with rice and none of the other dinners did). I swatted his hand away and said excuse me, and then he left but then came back later and saw I had finished my meal and said “selfish” and then left the dinner. Some of the other students are always dismissing this behavior due to “cultural differences” but in my opinion it’s extremely unacceptable, has been addressed multiple times, and has made the whole experience so awful and intolerable for me. I can’t imagine these guys going out into the workplace and continuing this behavior. I feel like I want to make a formal complaint but I know this would result in disciplinary action. WIBTAH?

I don’t think this is due to cultural differences.

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Another suggestion.

The university has already clarified the representatives’ responsibilities, faculty have addressed the issue directly, and students have been reminded of the conduct agreement they signed.

Yet this particular classmate continues to insist that the poster perform tasks that aren’t part of her role.

Filing a formal complaint wouldn’t necessarily mean demanding the harshest possible punishment; it would give the school an opportunity to document the behavior and decide how to handle it.

The incident involving her food is another example of a lack of basic consideration, although the ongoing pattern of sexism is the more serious concern.