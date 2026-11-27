Woman’s Boyfriend Tells Her Not To Worry About Missing His Graduation, But His Family Criticizes Her For Going On Vacation

Graduation can be a huge milestone for some people, while others would rather skip the ceremony and collect their diploma.

Neither attitude is necessarily wrong, but things can get awkward when a couple has different expectations about celebrating these occasions.

In this case, a woman planned a solo trip months before her boyfriend’s graduation and repeatedly offered to make the trip back to attend.

He ultimately decided not to get her a ticket, assuming she would prefer to enjoy her time away.

Now, his family seems to have a very different interpretation of her absence.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for knowingly skipping my boyfriend’s graduation For a little context, my boyfriend and I go to community college, and we both graduated in the same year of high school. I finished my associate’s degree a semester early and decided I did not want to go to my graduation and just pick up my diploma from my school. My mom was a little sad about that, but I told her it does not feel like a big deal to me since I did not go to a prominent college, I don’t care about the degree I have since I chose a different career path at this point, and I do not want to sit through hours long of a ceremony.

But other people feel differently.

My boyfriend is graduating, and it happens to be at the same time I am on a solo trip. I have planned this out-of-state trip since December, and it is now May. I constantly asked him to let me know his information, and I will gladly come back for his graduation since I am only a couple of hours away. The graduation date changed from Friday to Thursday (when I am writing this). Friday, I was supposed to drive back home, and so I was planning to go to his graduation later that day, but now, since it is a day early, I will drive back home, then back to my Airbnb in the state I am visiting. We talked about it before I left.

But there’s something bothering her.

I told him on and on how proud I am of him, sent him huge sweet paragraphs, and told him it is no big deal to drive back and see you. He told me he didn’t get a ticket for me, only his family members, since I was going to be away and didn’t think I’d want to come back because I have had this trip planned for a long time, and I just got a new job and have been insanely stressed out, so he was happy for me to have time away and relax. Here is the problem. I woke up in the middle of the night and saw a text from my boyfriend saying that his mom and her sister were throwing shade at me and saying I was weird for going on a trip alone and missing his graduation.

She doesn’t even know how to proceed now.

I was very shocked because I thought his mom and I had a good relationship. I really love her, and she is very sweet and kind and has been nothing but nice. This really bothered me cause I don’t think she knows the full story. My boyfriend is very vague and quiet, and I will come back with updates because that is all he texted me last night, with no details, and he is still asleep right now. Mind you, he does not even want to go to his own graduation; his mom is essentially making him, but he does not want to go for the same reasons as I. Except he is proud of his degree, but a ceremony just does not matter to him. If he had more of a choice, he would have just picked up a diploma from school, but he is a great son, so he will do it even if he does not want to. At this point, I couldn’t even go without a ticket, but I asked if it was going to be livestreamed or something. AITA?

Sometimes you just have to let people think what they want and do your best to prove them wrong at some point.

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Something to consider.

Something else to consider.

Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person who is trying to earn extra money, but whose mom wants them home babysitting for free instead.

Food for thought.

Given what she said, it does not seem that she was trying to choose a holiday over an important milestone.

The fact is that she had been planning the holiday for months, she kept offering to attend, and her boyfriend even told her that he knew why she did not want to come.

And from his side, it does not look like he is interested in the ceremony itself.

Her boyfriend’s mom and aunt might not be aware of the whole truth, but one can ask why he has not made any explanations to them.