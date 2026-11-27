He’s Working Toward A Graduate Degree While Cleaning Offices At Night, But His Coworkers Still Look Down On Him

It blows my mind that people can be so rude!

And you’ve if ever been around a person who puts down someone who works as a custodian or a maid or has a similar job, you already know what they’re like…JERKS.

No doubt about that!

And that’s why the guy who wrote today’s story needs to keep his head up and forget about anyone at his job who gives him a hard time or thinks he’s lesser than them.

Read on and check out what he had to say.

Getting my Masters while working as a janitor. People are trying to put me in my place. “I have been working as a cleaner (tech related company) to pay the bills while I get my Masters degree (Engineering). I was hoping this could serve as a way to transition to a job after graduating. The job was pretty normal, but I worked hard at it. I did everything, worked hard, and was pleasant.

That sucks…

The thing is, when I spoke to someone about the possibility of an internship or a job after graduating, things got kind of weird. People getting huffy and demanding about everything- nitpicking and treating me like their private maid. It’s like they think that once I’ve done this job, I don’t deserve to be an equal to them.

Keep on working hard!

It just hurts to know that after working my rear end off this job is preventing me from getting a job in the future more than it helps. I feel embarrassed and defeated having to go in every day. I feel jealous of the people in my Masters program who don’t have to do this and who can relax while I am stuck here doing a job that gets me further from my career goals. I have to come into exams tired from having spent the morning cleaning toilets. I am worried that when people look at my resume they will just imagine me cleaning toilets.”

Check out how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person nailed it.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a company who wants a laid-off employee to return to work, but he’s currently using his saved-up vacation time and won’t do it.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Forget about these people!

They sound like a bunch of creeps!

He needs to ignore these folks and keep working toward his goals!