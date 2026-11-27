After Buying Their Dream Property, They Found Out A Neighbor With A Dangerous Past Is Complaining About Losing Access

When you move to your dream property, you want everything to go perfectly, but sometimes a neighbor can cause some problems.

That is what happened to the couple in this story when they discovered that one neighbor liked to use their property to walk to a National Forest, and when they put up no trespassing signs, he got upset.

To make it worse, the guy has a history of dangerous behavior, so they are worried about what he might do.

Their concerns are very valid; that’s for sure. Read through the full story and see what you think they should do.

Neighbor is mad he can’t trespass anymore Looking for advice from other landowners (we are planning on retaining an attorney for this and general life stuff anyway). There’s a long set-up to read, but it is relevant! Or at least, interesting?

What an amazing opportunity.

We recently sold our 18-acre farm back East and followed through on our mid-life dream of building a barndominium in Arizona. We found a gorgeous 5-acre lot with electric and a driveway with a gate. We have an easement to share the driveway with two neighbors, one empty lot up the hills past ours (for sale) and one who doesn’t use the drive, but it curves slightly onto their lot.

Some of their neighbors are wonderful.

It was part of a planned rural neighborhood that just never got built up in the foothills of some gorgeous mountains. It backs up to a 3-million acre National Forest and we have hiking trails directly off the driveway (a true dream for me as a competitive outdoor athlete). We have a couple of horses, so there is plenty of space for a corral. We’ve met some really nice neighbors, one of whom shares the easement along our gate and part of the driveway. These folks are great and are not the problem.

This seems important.

The driveway used to be two county roads, but were legally abandoned back to the landowners in 2014, affecting about 7 lots along one stretch along the National Forest. Most of the former main road is overgrown and just part of owners backyards. Our stretch has been well maintained and gravelled as the only access to our lot and the vacant lot up the hill.

Allowing people to keep trespassing is a big mistake.

As such, for years people in the neighborhood have ignored the “Private Property” postings and have been using this driveway as easy access to the National Forest. Many people were using the empty lots as private hangouts (lots of broken bottles and trash we’ve cleaned up). We’ve started work on our build, and so there’s now some expensive equipment back here, a freshly drilled well and pump, as well as a shipping container with all of our personal belongings and a corral with our horses.

Wow, this escalated quickly.

The first night we brought our RV out here, nice neighbors (gate easement) invited us over for wine and snacks, sort of a getting-to-know-you session. Everything went great, they spilt all the tea on the neighborhood – one of which was about a neighbor several lots away from the forest and ours, “Watch out for “J”, he actually went to prison for setting another house on fire because he didn’t like their yard lights.” Um, what?! I beg your finest pardon? Evidently this guy wanders through all of the properties at night and the neighbors regularly have to threaten him off.

And they immediately run into this guy.

That night, after we left theirs, we decided to have one more and sit to watch the stars come up over our dream property, and talk through the upcoming build. We started hearing voices having a conversation coming down our driveway. My husband walked over and a thin, ready voice yells, Who goes there?!” My (very fit) husband proceeds to tell him that he’s the landowner and will ask the questions. Well, turns out, the conversation was being had by one man, J.

He sounds like he could be dangerous.

I’m not a snob, and as a hiker, I have been plenty stinky in my life. But I’m not exaggerating when I say that you could smell J from 40 yards away, and we could still smell his BO for days after this meeting. He proceeded to tell us that he’s lived up here longer than anyone else, kept trying to make us shake his three-fingered hand (I don’t know why), ranted about the nice neighbors we had met being rich jerks or know-it-alls, and telling us he thought he should seek some mental health help at the VA. We encouraged that part (I’m not a mental health professional, but this guy could definitely use one to talk to).

Don’t commit to anything.

He kept insisting the we seemed nice, and would for sure let him keep walking through our property to access the hill property (also private, for sale) to watch the view at night. My husband’s reply was a non-commital, “We’ll have to see.” TBH, we aren’t totally against allowing trusted neighbors to walk on the driveway to access the forest trails, but we don’t really know anyone yet and we’ve got a LOT going on with our build right now.

Sometimes it seems impossible to end a conversation.

This meeting lasted 90 minutes. We kept trying to get him to leave, as it was getting late and the smell was nauseating. He also kept going on about his love of guns, and all the guns he has. Um, aren’t you a convicted felon? 😬 So, life goes on, we put up extra signage and cameras to make it clear that our property is not an access point to the forest, installed a very expensive gate system with a code, and we’re proceeding with our projects while our builder navigates all the paperwork with the county to start grading and dirt-work.

Hopefully he will just stay away.

Have not even seen J since, so hoping he is just using the other forest access a couple hundred yards up the main road. His house is on a different street, closer to that entry anyway. One neighbor did tell us that he walked up to the gate one night, saw the new signage, hemmed and hawwed for about 30 minutes, then turned around back towards his house.

This is concerning.

Weeks later, chatting with a couple of nice neighbors, we find out J is telling anyone who will listen that we kicked him off our property and are refusing to let him use it any longer, and that he’s going to “file it with the county.” File what, exactly? “I was trespassing and they won’t let me trespass anymore!?” This guy obviously has issues, and I’m honestly a little worried for our safety and our livestock. We are already making friends with community members, including a Sherriff’s Deputy at our gym, and will ask her for her thoughts as well.

Taking action to keep themselves safe is a good idea.

We have our own protective devices, but other than signage, cameras and making sure all of our permits are solid, I’m open to creative suggestions on how to protect our investment here, both legally and actively. Also, this is just a mind-blowing situation that I thought this community could appreciate and discuss.

This is definitely a concerning situation, and it is good that they are taking it seriously. The fact that the guy has burned a house down in the past makes it even more dangerous.

Check out what the commenters had to say about it below.

Maybe they should get a donkey.

This person went through something similar.

Mental illness can make someone unpredictable.

Notifying the sheriff is a good idea.

Here is another person recommending a donkey.

They need to take their safety and security very seriously.

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