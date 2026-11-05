A Crying Child Wanted Her Limited Hello Kitty Figure, But She Said No, And The Mom Shot Her A Dirty Look

Plenty of people will tell you that kindness costs nothing, but that’s not always the case when it comes to a rare collectible.

One student on a tight budget went to a fast food restaurant with her friends to hunt for a limited-edition Hello Kitty figurine, and she got her favorite right away. She had no plans to spend more chasing another one.

Then a small child at the next table noticed her figure and started crying for it. Her mom stepped in and asked whether the student would trade, with a look that suggested there was only one right answer.

The student said no as nicely as she could, and the group left the restaurant in an uncomfortable silence.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not swapping collectibles with a crying kid? So yesterday evening, my friends and I hung out at a Burger King located in Germany. We went there specifically to get the limited Hello Kitty collectibles.

Luckily, the collectible gods were looking out for them.

Because we are students and broke, we were hoping to get our favorites at the first chance (I wanted Kuromi). And we actually did.

Soon another child in the restaurant took notice.

So there was this little kid coming up to us a few times, just talking to us randomly. She saw our figures and ran to her mom to get one herself.

That’s when things started to go off the rails.

After some time, this kid came to our table with her mom while crying. She pointed at my Kuromi figure and started to yell that she wants it. Her mom asked if I am willing to swap it with hers…

The student knew it would technically be the right thing to do, but she hesitated.

So obviously, the social norm is to do so. Yet, I knew that I don’t really like Burger King as much and wouldn’t come here again to try my luck. Also, money is tight, and I really wanted to have it. The kid kept crying, and the mom gave me a death stare because she realized that I would like to keep it.

So she decided to say no, but soon she received some flak from her social circle.

Long story short, I kindly declined, and we ended up walking out of there awkwardly. One of my friends said that she would’ve given it to the kid, and the other one said she would’ve done the same. I’m conflicted… So, AITA?

She got the collectible fair and square.

What did Reddit think?

This user resents the misplaced sense of entitlement.

This commenter pushes back on the assumption that a crying child should just get whatever they want.

A lot of things are way easier said than actually done.

It’s healthy for kids to learn a little disappointment.

The teen had a limited-edition figure, a tight budget, and a good reason to hang on to it. The mom had a crying child and a plan that depended on someone else just handing them whatever they wanted. That’s not really a fair expectation.

Parents are allowed to ask, and strangers are allowed to decline. That’s how both sides stay respectful.

The little girl will have other toys, other trips, and plenty more chances to learn how to handle a “no.”

The teen deserves to enjoy what she earned without feeling guilty about it.

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