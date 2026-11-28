Man’s Annoying Neighbor Is Taking Up A Lot Of Street Parking, So He’s Unable To Park In Front Of His House

Imagine driving home and wanting to park your car on the street in front of your house. What would you do if your neighbors also parked on the street but they spaced out their cars in a way that left just enough room between cars so that another car couldn’t fit? Would you be annoyed if you had to park far from your house because their cars weren’t parked closer together, or would it not bother you?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he’s really annoyed with his neighbors. It’s not like he’s exactly mad that cars are parked in front of his house. He’s mad that they’re so spaced out that he has no room to park.

Keep reading for all the details.

Self Appointed Parking Authority Have a neighbor that has decided that the only way for anyone to park on our shared, public, street is for everyone to park immediately adjacent to, but not in front of, those stupid little sidewalk things between the actual sidewalk and the street. That’d be fine and dandy if everyone’s car was the same length and there was some sort of set distance between those sidewalks, but that’s just not reality. The reality is that he has another set of neighbors in on this scheme with him and they are now parking 3 cars, each with about 7/8th’s a car gap in between them. Including directly in front of our house. So we pull up and find that we have to go way down the street since him and the other neighbor have parked in a way that if our (not that big at all) small SUV can’t quite fit.

Here’s why OP is especially frustrated.

I could care less about that sidewalk thing, especially if we have a bunch of groceries/my wife is getting home late from work in the dark. I also prefer to have our car in front of our house were we can keep an eye on it, as a neighbor down the block where we’ve been forced to park by all this nonsense just had their car vandalized. Oh did I mention that the ringleader of all of this is really insane?!?!

Here’s why he thinks the neighbor is crazy.

He’s known to back his car within a micrometer of anyone parking in front of any of the sidewalks, including me parking my car in front of mine in front of my house because I’m just getting in line with the other neighbors cars like everyone else down our block and other streets in our neighborhood do. I’ve also caught him screaming at my house about parking “the right way” or whatever. He’s never tried to say anything politely or directly to anyone that I know of.

That sounds so annoying! It sounds like the neighbor is the one who is parking the wrong way.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s an idea for revenge.

Another person is in a similar situation.

This person explains why they park like the annoying neighbor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

One person thinks this sounds a lot like what they’re dealing with.

That would be so frustrating!

I feel pretty thankful that there is abundant street parking in my neighborhood. What’s even better is that most people also have driveways where they park their cars so hardly anyone is parked on the street. That makes it really easy to park on the street near if not in front of your house when you want to.

That neighbor must flip out when he has to park on the street in a neighborhood or city where cars are practically parked bumper to bumper.

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