Father Sets A Firm Boundary After His Mother-In-Law Repeatedly Brings Her Aggressive Dog Around His Baby And Won’t Stop Putting Them In The Same Space

Setting rules for your home can become a family fight when someone refuses to leave their pet behind.

A barking dog that growls at a baby and terrifies two cats creates a clear safety problem.

Here, a father banned future pet visits and watched his mother-in-law respond with anger and silence.

Check out the full story below to see why he refuses to chase her.

AITA: Telling my mother in law that she can’t bring her dog to our home. My wife and I live in a small condo with a 1-year-old son and two cats. My mother-in-law has a small dog which is very loud and always barking. This dog has growled at our son multiple times and even tried to bite him in the past.

The dog pretty much causes chaos whenever it visits.

On top of that, our two cats get very upset whenever she brings the dog over to our place. They will hide under the bed and hiss. My mother-in-law has noticed this and has apologized that the cats are uncomfortable. While we let her bring her dog in the past, the last time we decided that the dog wasn’t safe for our son and that the cats shouldn’t have to deal with seeing this dog if it makes them uncomfortable.

The parents decide they need to draw a hard line, but this mother-in-law is quite the difficult person.

I decided that I didn’t want her dog to visit anymore with her. My wife has said multiple times she doesn’t want the dog over either, but she’s afraid to offend her mother. Her mother will bring the dog to restaurants and shopping malls under the guise that the dog is a “service” animal and even attempted to bring her into the hospital when our son was born, before she was told no.

She’s definitely not a fan of being told no.

The other day, we invited her over, and I told her when she comes to not bring her dog. She got really angry and started yelling on the phone, saying she won’t bother coming — only her husband will come. It’s been almost two weeks. My wife tried to call her twice, and she hasn’t picked up. My father-in-law said she’s offended because she brought the dog in the past.

They try to explain their sound reasoning, but his mother-in-law refuses to understand.

I told him that we decided after the last time the dog came and our son’s safety was at risk — as well as the fact that the cats were upset — that we decided going forward that, other than our two cats, no pets are allowed at our home anymore. I explained that it’s not a direct attack, but if anyone else wanted to bring a pet, we would also say they could not. Apparently, my mother-in-law expects us to contact her even though we did twice and she didn’t answer. I have decided I’m not contacting her and she can contact me or my wife if she wants to talk after she ignored my wife’s two calls. AITA?

Protecting your child beats protecting someone else’s ego.

What did Reddit think?

The safety of the child should be the number one priority.

Saying no is hard sometimes, but it’s necessary.

Of course no one wants to be away from their pet, but boundaries need to be respected.

Things could prove even more dangerous if the parents don’t put a stop to this now.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

It’s obvious this MIL’s priorities are way out of wack.

This father told his mother-in-law to leave her dog home after it growled at his baby, attempted to bite him, and frightened the cats.

She stopped answering calls and expected the couple to keep pursuing her, even though they had already tried twice.

If protecting a baby hurts her feelings, those feelings can stay outside with the dog.