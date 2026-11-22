A Retail Worker Avoided a Chronically Rude Customer for Years—Until the Woman Blew Up in Front of a Trainee

It can be really hard to let things go when someone keeps giving you a hard time.

One retail worker had been dealing with a regular customer who’d spent the past couple of years giving her dirty looks and accusing her of things she didn’t do.

Unfortunately, her manager wasn’t much help and just told her to avoid the customer whenever possible.

She did her best to stay out of the woman’s way, but one day, a coworker told her the customer had called her a name while she was on break.

Then, later that night, the woman walked right between her and the cashier she was training and yelled, “Excuse me!” even though neither of them was in her way. She kept quiet, but this time, she wished she’d said something back.

Read on to learn the full story.

Came close to crashing out on a customer that has had issues with me for a couple years now. It’s actually gotten ridiculous. I have been having problems with this woman for years, and nothing has changed. She still loiters, gives dirty looks/attitude (mostly to me), never/rarely buys anything, and has accused me of doing things I didn’t do, such as kicking her seat on break and moving her personal bags when she walks away. Anyway, she’s still miserable and rude and continues to give me attitude. But she was definitely in a different form today.

Luckily, she was able to hold her composure.

First of all, a coworker of mine told me she heard her call me a ***** under her breath when she saw me sitting on break. She also gave attitude to a coworker of mine for merely looking in her direction but not at her. And later in the night, I was talking to a cashier I was training. The woman walked between us while we were talking to yell “EXCUSE ME!!!” (Neither of us was in her way.) It was loud enough for the cashier I was training, 2 other cashiers, and even a customer to hear. And I wanted to snark back, but I didn’t. But I wish I did.

Now, management says to avoid the woman, but that’s not as easy as it sounds.

My store manager has advised me to avoid her anytime I see her, but that’s what I do. I stay out of her way, yet she will still go out of her way to be rude to me. My coworkers know she hates me, my department manager knows, and she’s made it no secret. I’m really getting fed up and found myself ready to blow up at her. It’s not like it’s a customer who’s mad about a pricing issue or something job-related. It’s her being personal with me.

Eek! That’s quite a situation to deal with at work.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit had to offer.

According to this reader, the woman is causing hostility in the workplace.

That is a good question.

For this reader, management is the biggest problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

After years of hearing it, people get to this point.

It’s time for management to do something, because this is not the sort of problem that should be allowed to go on for years.

The big thing here is that situations like this create an uncomfortable workplace for the employee and everyone else around them.

Plus, she said the customer rarely buys anything. So why protect someone like that?

At any rate, she was right to keep her mouth shut, because this lady isn’t worth losing her job over.

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