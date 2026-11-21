Roommate Promises To Stop Having His Girlfriend Over After Being Confronted, But She Shows Up Again Just Hours Later

When you live with a roommate, you have to be tolerant of their friends (or significant others) coming over from time to time, but that does not mean that they can move in without approval.

What would you do if your roommate basically had his girlfriend move in with him without asking you first, and she was driving you nuts?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he confronted his roommate, and he said that he would make sure she doesn’t stay anymore. Not surprisingly, she was there that very night.

He needs to report this to the landlord and get the roommate evicted. Check out the full details below and see what you think.

My turn, roommate denies his girlfriend stays over every night even though she stays over every night For context, I live in a 2 bed, 2 bath apartment with another male for quite a few years.

This seems like a great setup.

Rent in LA for a 2 bed/bath is cheap (about $350 under market), apt and complex has everything I need. I have the master bedroom. He pays the utilities and I pay the TV and internet bill per our agreement. Everything about our lives is separate, and we keep to ourselves in our rooms and say what’s up in passing, pleasant small convos.

Ok, these two are kind of opposites.

I told him in the beginning I have a girlfriend, she comes a couple days a week, rarely spends the night and goes on her way back to her place. I am clean, sober, normal sleep habits, up early, quiet. He is messy, drinks everyday (in his room), nocturnal, and loud.

This would get old quickly.

Well in the last 6 weeks he seems to have found the female version of him. Like most of these stories, it started out with her coming over and staying the night once in a while, to staying the night everyday, and now staying the night and being here all day. If he’s here, shes here, with very little exception. Only time I get relief is when he goes to work (bartend 4 days a week). Sometimes they are awake during the day, in and out of the room from the hallway bathroom across from my room door (they enjoy having relations in the shower numerous times a day), especially during lunch time, which is the only time I’m in common area making and eating lunch.

Why do some people live like this?

She apparently does not have a job, because between ‘fun’ in the shower, they both sleep all day. Oh, and both his bedroom and bathroom door are messed up to where the only way for it to stay closed is if you slam is very hard (which I have two people doing now instead of one). And putting in a work order to fix doors is too much effort. I’m sure I’m missing more annoying traits, but you get the point.

Sometimes a direct approach is better.

Last night I decided it was time to have the convo and although I’d prefer not to see or talk to him, I was actually trying to run into him, and I did as he brought out about 3 weeks of dishes from his room to actually “clean”. I decided I was going to “soft sale” the convo and approach more so in fact finding tone than argumentative. I asked if his girlfriend lives here now since she is here all the time, and sleeps here every night.

It is good that he is calling him out.

He explained no, she doesn’t live here and he was simply “helping her out because she was having issues with her dad”. Ok well, it’s been every night for 5 or so weeks, and trust me I dont want to have this conversation, but if you ask anyone anywhere, most, if not all people will say you basically just moved her in without discussing it. And said I get it if you live alone, want to move in your girlfriend and be responsible for her, by all means, but you’re not the only person living here and there’s a reason people pay more money to live with fewer people.

Can you really believe him, though?

He assured me he’s actually tired of her and she just started a new job, so won’t be here as much, and “promised” shes not staying tonight or this weekend. And she always goes to his work late at night and cons him into taking her home. I asked does she have a place of her own because by the looks of it if she does, why is she never there? And if she doesn’t, it proves the point that shes just here now. He said she lives with her dad and she does have a place to stay other than here.

Let’s see if this solves the problem.

I explained guests are fine, guests come, they go, spend the night on occasion, leave. All good, I’m not an apartment Nazi as I shared that’s what I do. But there’s a difference between guests and people living here. Long story short, he tried to minimize, deflect, lie, and manipulate, put the blame on her and not take accountability. I didn’t believe a word he said. But, I thought it was a good conversation, and we had some kind of understanding.

Apparently, the roommate was not happy with the conversation.

I proceed to block her devices from my WiFi. I get 5 texts in the middle of the night (2am hour, I’m sleeping, first thing I see when I wake up, not pleasant) from him saying my girlfriend has come for this long twice a week and blah blah about how much money my girl would owe under “my logic”. And my girl parks in “his parking space” we have tandem parking and he doesn’t even have a car. His GF also doesn’t have a car. So, they have no where to go and no way of getting there. I didn’t respond to the middle of the night assumed drunk texts.

The roommate is very immature; that’s for sure.

He moved in a girl who has nothing going on, no job, prospects, stable place to stay and since shes the only girl that would give him attention, since he’s got his own issues going on, gave in and went with it. Without even the courtesy to discuss it first. Threw her under the bus when I talked to him, then proceeded to validate what he’s been doing, defend her and chance his tone.

Maybe he should report her to the landlord and get the roommate evicted.

Even though he agreed with me just hours prior. And yes, she did come over at some point in the middle of the night and stay over again, against what he “promised”. Time to look for a place of my own, so my happiness is based on my actions and not others. Thank you for listening to my rant!

Why would he move out when it is his roommate who is causing the problems? It shouldn’t be that difficult to get him evicted.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Here is someone who experienced something similar.

Keeping track of when she is there might help.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Talking to her directly isn’t a bad idea.

This is just gross.

He needs to put his foot down and kick her and his roommate out.

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