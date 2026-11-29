Their Files Had An Availability Timeline That Tech Support Clearly Explained, But An Employee Still Missed The Message About When They Would Actually Be Able To Access Them

Some technical problems require nothing more than patience.

This employee received a very clear 24-hour timeline.

Three hours later, they decided to test reality anyway.

The predictable screenshot soon reached tech support.

Let’s see how this waiting game unfolded.

24 hours you say… So I accidentally removed someone’s access to our online expense system, my fault because I thought they had left. I reinstated everything, access to the system and the reporting module, but reporting takes 24 hours to reinstate.

Annoying how lengthy the repair process is.

Everything else is back. The User sent me a message saying: “Ok thanks, I will check all when access is restored tomorrow”.

Sounds like it all got resolved.

So I explained again “You have access to everything BUT reporting, reporting will be reinstated in about 23 hours”. “Oh great, thanks for letting me know”.

Crystal clear communication at its finest.

That was three hours ago. User just sent me a message: “Hey, I just tried to access reporting and it’s not working, here is a screenshot showing that reporting is not working”. SERIOUSLY?

Reading comprehension isn’t some peoples’ strong suits. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

Some pointed out the obvious response.

Though someone pointed out a potential flaw.

One person expressed frustration.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

Another shared their own personal approach.

And offered an effective solution.

The technician restored everything except reporting, which needed 24 hours to reactivate.

The user checked after three hours and reported the exact problem they were warned about.