Mother Starts Charging Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Rent After She Gets Her First Job, Leaving The Teen Wondering If That’s Fair

As kids grow up, it is important to teach them about the value of money, how to budget, and other similar things like that.

What would you do if, after you got your first job, your mother started demanding money for things like your clothes, food, cell phone, and even rent, even though you were only 15?

That is what is happening in this story, and the young lady feels that this isn’t right, but says that it might just be part of her mother’s culture, so she doesn’t know what to do.

Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for not wanting to pay my mom as a minor? Hi, I 15f just recently got my very first job as a pizza maker (Hooray!) and I’m super excited about it!

Having kids start to pay for their own things isn’t a bad thing.

But since I got this job, my moms been acting weird about it. Now because I needed dress pants and non slip shoes for the kitchen, we went out and bought them. After buying everything, she told me to pay her back $100 dollars for the pants and the shoes (the shoes were $70+ and the pants I don’t know how much because they were at the good will) and because I didnt want to fight I just said sure.

This is a good job for some spending money.

Since my first shift on the 11th she’s been asking how many more shifts I have. I told her that I will be working 4 more days until my schedule gets posted on our app. Everyday that I’m on I’m working 4 hours, 5-9 pm making around 13 something an hour. This adds up to a whole 50 dollars a day, and becuase of my training shift that I’m getting payed for, I will have made 250 by next sunday the 18th!

Mom sees this as a money grab now.

Now, when she heard this, she was instantly interested, like scarily so. She started asking all kinds of questions about how much per month I will be making and stuff like that. And then she dropped the million dollar question. “So, how much will i be getting?” LIKE WHAT. My mom then starts going off about how I should be paying her for gas money, my data plan, my food, my clothes, MY STUPID ROOM? And the entire time she has her signature smirk on, so by this point I know she is not messing around.

What a horrible mother.

I told her that I would NOT be paying for any of that becuse she signed up for that the second she had me. She got mad and called me petty and that I was like my sister (who has kinda been ghosting my mom because she was taking large amounts of her paycheck to help pay bills, which is like valid). At that point, I was mad and frustrated, so obviously I started tearing up and then she started making fun of me. She even got some of her co-workers to back her up in saying that I should be helping out.

Now that Mom knows there is money, she wants it.

I feel like I should because shes a single mom and yeah, but I just dont want to. Before I even got this job we had talked and agreed that all this money I would be making would go towards whatever I wanted to buy. I’m also saving this money for collage as I will be graduating in 3 years and my mom had said that when I graduate shes not paying for any of my collage classes (because the collage account is for my younger brother who will apparently be getting an engineering degree when he dosen’t even know what 2+2 is yet).

Paying rent once she is 18 is one thing, but this is ridiculous.

And that I’m either on my own or I’m paying rent $500 every month plus other things.(OH MY DAYS). Am I in the wrong, or am I just over reacting to this whole thing? I feel selfish for not wanting to pay and everything but also feel bad.

She shouldn’t have to pay her back if she didn’t know that was the deal ahead of time.

One thing I want to add is that in my culture (acording to my friend because I’m half) is that its common for kids to give large sums of their paycheck to parents. I dont want to pay her the $100 because when we bought everything, she never mentioned paying her back. AITA?

Good parents will start to have their kids pay for things to help them learn the value of money and hard work, but this goes well beyond that. Her mother is just seeing her as an easy paycheck at this point.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Putting her mother on an information diet is a good idea.

This person thinks Mom should be paying for all of this.

Mothers like this are awful.

Her mother has no plans for her future.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

Mom should be the one paying for this stuff.

Mom is going well beyond teaching her daughter financial responsibility.

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