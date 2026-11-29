A Woman Trusted Her Brother’s Assurances That His Cat Was Vaccinated, But Now Her Own Cat May Have Been Exposed To Feline Leukemia, So She Wants Him To Pay The Bill

Taking in a stray animal comes with responsibilities, particularly when there are other pets in the household. Testing, vaccinations, and careful introductions aren’t just formalities; they save lives and prevent stress and extra costs.

One woman trusted her brother and his girlfriend when they assured her that a stray cat they’d adopted had received the necessary veterinary care.

But after the couple abandoned the cat outside, she took over looking after him and discovered something alarming: he had feline leukemia virus, and the promised testing and vaccinations had never happened.

Now, she fears her own cat may have been exposed and wants the couple to cover the resulting veterinary expenses.

Do you think that’s fair?

Read the full story below.

AITAH For Asking My Brother to Pay for My Vet Bills AITA for expecting my brother and his girlfriend to pay for my cat’s medical bills after their negligence potentially exposed him to FeLV? Two years ago, my brother and his girlfriend took in a stray cat. Since my brother and I already had two cats, they decided his girlfriend would keep him. I used to work at a veterinary clinic, so I stressed the importance of quarantining, testing, and vaccinating him. They assured me they had done so.

But had they really?

A few months ago, his girlfriend moved in with us temporarily for an internship and brought her two cats. My brother promised to introduce the cats properly, but the stray turned out to be aggressive. Instead of following a proper introduction process, they decided to dump him outside because he had originally been a stray. I was horrified and insisted they take responsibility for him. I later learned his girlfriend had never really liked the cat and had apparently planned to leave him behind. The cat was losing weight after being put outside, so I began feeding and caring for him.

She made a real effort.

Once his girlfriend moved out, I started properly reintroducing him to our cats through supervised time in the house and scent swapping. Because he was still underweight, I took him to the vet, where he tested positive for feline leukemia virus (FeLV), an incurable and contagious disease. I had no reason to suspect this because I had been assured he was tested and vaccinated. When I asked for his medical records, I discovered he had never actually been tested or vaccinated for FeLV.

Since the infection can go undetected for years, we have no way of knowing when he contracted it.

It was a safety hazard for the other cats. And costly.

He could have been infected before being brought into our home, meaning the improper introductions may have exposed my cat to the virus through saliva during their encounters. Now I have to test my cat and potentially manage this disease for the rest of his life. Even if he tests negative, I may need to pay for two rounds of vaccinations to help protect him. I told my brother and his girlfriend that they should take responsibility for the veterinary expenses resulting from this situation.

But they argued about it.

They argued that it was my fault for bringing the cat back inside and that none of this would have happened if I had left him outside. I disagree for three reasons: leaving him outside would have been cruel, I trusted their assurances that he had been tested and vaccinated, and nobody knows when he contracted the virus because they never had him tested. My family and her family have either taken their side or stayed out of it, leaving me questioning whether I am being unreasonable. AITA?

Some people are just not fit to have pets. People are also wildly misinformed about testing their cats for feline leukemia and how important it is.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person who is trying to earn extra money, but whose mom wants them home babysitting for free instead.

Yup.

It was the obligation of the brother and his girlfriend to take care of the cat since it was their choice to adopt it rather than to desert it when things got tough.

Some people idealize having pets and forget that you’re supposed to be there for them (physically and financially) if they get sick, too.