A Family Has Been Losing Sleep For Five Months Because Of Their Upstairs Neighbors, But Management Keeps Passing The Problem Around

It’s hard to feel comfortable in your own home when you’re constantly being jolted awake in the middle of the night.

One tenant has been dealing with that for five months after moving with their family to a first-floor apartment in the same building.

Almost immediately, the neighbors upstairs started making enough noise at night to wake everyone up, sometimes as late as 3 a.m.

The family complained to management, but they were told to call the police, who then said it was something the leasing office needed to handle.

Management eventually promised to take care of it, but the noise never stopped and now the property manager has stopped answering their emails.

Read on to see what happened next.

I have not been able to sleep for 5 months straight. My family and I transferred apartments about 5 months ago. We stayed in the same building; we just went from the 3rd floor to the 1st. We understand that neighbors are going to be noisy, but this is extreme. They bang loudly on stuff at 3 AM, run around the room, and drop heavy stuff without care. This startles us awake. Everyone in this household has anxiety, and it doesn’t help when your neighbors keep waking you up in the middle of the night because they can’t stop dropping stuff.

They’ve tried talking to management and the police.

We have brought it up with management multiple times, but at first, they said to call the police. The police were called, and they said they couldn’t do anything and the responsibility fell on the leasing office. They once again said the police were responsible, but they “took action.” They sent an email and called them at first. They stopped for maybe 1 night and continued with their shenanigans. Then they had a meeting with the residents. “I am so sorry. I didn’t know this was happening. My granddaughter is visiting, blah blah blah.”

Rather than helping, the manager has turned his back.

The lady TALKED to the cops, so she was very well aware of the situation. The granddaughter lives with her, and she is one of the biggest noisemakers. The property manager then took “charge.” He came into our apartment and promised it would end. This was over 2 months ago, and nothing has changed. Instead, he has stopped answering all of our emails. My mom has been trying to contact corporate, but they’re unreachable.

Now, they’re looking for any sort of advice they can find.

We have been looking for somewhere else to move, but everything is so expensive nowadays. My question is, is there ANYTHING we can do to make them take action immediately? They are doing it on purpose at this point. And this is not the only thing they’ve done; this is just the longest problem we have had with them.

Yikes! These poor folks! Living there sounds absolutely miserable.

Let’s take a look at what advice Reddit readers had to offer.

This person thinks it’s part of living below people.

Yet another person who thinks this will always be an issue.

This person would call everyone and report them everywhere.

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According to this comment, there are two choices.

This is a tough one.

The middle-of-the-night noise is ridiculous, but some of what they’re hearing is also just part of living underneath other people.

Unfortunately, they can complain all they want, but they can’t control how their neighbors live.

If they truly can’t sleep there anymore, moving may end up being their only real solution.

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