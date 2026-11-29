She Booked A Rental Home For A Vacation With Her Extended Family, But Her Niece’s Kids Caused Serious Damage, So She Yelled At Them, And Now Her Niece Is Upset

Booking a place for a family vacation with extended family can be great, but it does open you up to certain risks.

What would you do if your niece’s kids caused a lot of damage to the rental home that you paid for, which caused you to lose your deposit?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she yelled at the kids, but her niece got upset about it and stormed off, so now she wonders if she overstepped.

Read through the full story below and see if you think she was out of line.

AITA- Speaking to a family member’s destructive child- admittedly harshly. So, we’re currently on a family vacation. I have paid for the rental, all activities, filled the cupboard and fridge with food and planned daily activities.

Uninvited guests are always difficult to deal with.

My niece, who was not invited to stay as she lives nearby, showed up with her children. She is a …lax… parent, all looks great on the ‘gram but once the photo is taken, the kids are back to screen time or wrecking everything in sight.

This is an expensive mess.

I entered the rental property after cleaning up outside to find that large amounts of wallpaper had been stripped from the wall. There were other children present, none of which have ever been destructive and who later told me that her 5 year old son had done it.

Kids need to be told when they do something wrong. How else will they learn?

So, I told him off. That he’d just cost me my 4 figure deposit and that his destruction was unacceptable. I am a teacher so when I give you the verbal “no”, I go pretty hard. Not yelling, but the ‘how dare you?’ aspect. Cue waterworks on his part, her getting defensive, storming around the house and telling all and sundry I am a *****.

She did nothing wrong at all.

So, I left the house for some respite- meanwhile family have asked her to pack up and leave and they’re all split on who the villain is here. I mean, I’m here with a cocktail and no kids, so there’s that. I just wanted a nice family get-together, with no drama or strife. But I could very well be in the wrongand also significantly poorer now. AITA?

Honestly, she didn’t even ask the mother to pay for the damage, which she could have. If a parent can’t be responsible for their children, they shouldn’t bring them places.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

Parents like this make everyone hate their kids.

Someone needs to pay for the damages.

Kids need to have rules.

Here is someone who thinks the kids were way out of line.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is shocked when her boyfriend’s mom wants to bring an uninvited guest to her birthday party.

This commenter thinks the parent should pay the fee.

Parents need to scold their children when they do something wrong, and if they won’t, other people will.

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