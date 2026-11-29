Employee Was Frustrated By Her Manager’s Awful Scheduling, So She Thought Of A Petty Way To Get Back At Him

Sometimes, the smallest acts of petty revenge can make a frustrating workday a little sweeter.

In this story, a young woman works in a bar at a golf course.

Sometimes, her manager would give her the worst shift despite the summer heat and while she was struggling with an injury.

She was fed up with her manager constantly making her work schedule difficult, so she found a harmless way to get back at him.

You would be amused by how petty it is! Read the full story to find out more.

My boss annoys me sometimes, so I eat his pink marshmallows. I (21F) work at a bar/coffee shop in a golf course. It’s a pretty great job, all things considered. My coworkers are nice, and my dad plays there every Saturday. So I get to see him, which is nice.

This woman’s manager would sometimes annoy him.

However, sometimes my manager, let’s call him M, will annoy me. Nothing too bad. Mostly, it’s his wacky scheduling making my life difficult. Like putting me on for morning shifts seven days in a row after only working three a week due to uni. Now we’re in Australia, and it’s becoming summer. It’s hot as balls, and we have several events making us really busy. Worse, my rolled ankle from like five weeks ago is fighting back and hurting me for no good reason. I’m in pain, and I’m tired and sweaty, and it sucks.

So she thought of a petty revenge.

Anyway, my misery aside, I need an outlet to show my displeasure without it being a fireable offence. So I eat all the pink marshmallows so M can’t have any. He often gets a hot choccy every day with two pink marshmallows. So I deplete his supply to show my discontent.

Now, she feels vindicated.

Sometimes, he sucks it up and has white ones. Sometimes, he’ll open a new pack to get his pink marshmallows. Sometimes, the manager in charge of ordering forgets to order marshmallows, and he goes without. I feel real vindicated those days.

Lol. That sounds funny and satisfying!

But to be honest, what OP did was a pretty harmless way to express frustration.

While eating all the pink marshmallows won’t fix the bigger problem, it can feel like a satisfying way to take control of the situation.

Don’t you agree? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one is curious.

Short and sweet.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

Indeed, right?

Finally, this person agrees!

Sometimes, you just have to eat your boss’s pink marshmallows to make yourself feel better.

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