A Woman’s Neighbor Puts Up Signs Claiming Their Road Is Private, Then Blocks Her Car Even Though She Has To Use It To Get Home

Some neighbors seem to think they can make their own rules and expect everyone else to follow them.

One woman ran into that after her neighbor suddenly put up signs claiming part of the road they both live on was private.

The problem was that she had to use that road to get to her own house, so the police had already told her to call if he ever tried to stop her.

A few days later, that’s exactly what happened.

The neighbor blocked her car with his own and told her she wasn’t allowed to pass, even after she reminded him what the police had said.

Read on to see what happened next.

My *** physically blocked me from accessing the road I live on My *** recently installed signs along a section of road in front of his house claiming it is private, and a few days ago, I was driving on it, as I have to in order to access my house/I live on that road. He stopped me and said it was a private road and that I was not allowed to use it, and then physically blocked my vehicle with his. I told him the police said to call them if he ever tried to verbally or physically block my access to the road after the signs were installed, and he said, “I don’t give a ****! Call the police!”

At this point, she’s really scared and not sure what to do.

So I did, but as far as I know, they didn’t do anything because he eventually let me pass through. What do I do? I was terrified when it was all happening, as he is a felon and registered child *** offender.

Wowzers. This situation sounds extremely scary and stressful.

Let’s see if the readers over at Reddit have any advice for dealing with situations like this.

This reader knows about a story like this.

That’s a good thought.

According to this comment, she needs to report him every time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

This reader suggests pushing the cops until they do something.

She needs to find out who actually owns the road.

Most likely, if that’s the only way to get to her house, he can’t just put up signs and decide she’s not allowed to use it.

At this point, the best thing she can do is check with the county and find out exactly what her rights are.

Then if he tries this again, she’ll have something official to back her up.

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