She Invited Four Close Coworkers To A Wine Night, But Another Coworker Got Upset When She Said They Were “Only Coworkers”

Work friendships are a funny thing, because everyone seems to have a different idea of where the line is.

One employee had spent over a year at a campus library alongside a coworker, sharing friendly small talk, but never once hanging out outside of work.

Then the employee hosted a wine night and invited just four coworkers, the ones she’d actually built close friendships with.

The coworker who wasn’t on the list found out, and she took it personally.

When the employee finally told her they were “only coworkers,” things got a lot more complicated.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for telling my coworker we aren’t friends So both she and I are 22. We work together at a campus library and have been working together for over a year. We have connected as coworkers, but within the year, we have never hung out and barely (like once or twice) spoke outside our job.

The employee soon decided she was ready to make a few colleagues into real-life friends.

Recently, I hosted an event at my place and invited a few friends to drink and have fun. I didn’t think much of it, and out of my 20 coworkers, I invited 4. These people I built a close connection with, and we talked and hung out outside of work.

Soon word got out to the people she didn’t invite.

Now she’s mad at me. I overheard her talking to a coworker about me and complaining about how I left her out. This didn’t feel like she was confiding in someone, but instead talking smack about me.

This employee decided she didn’t owe her

I didn’t comfort her then and there and pretended I didn’t hear it. She apparently feels like I owe her something for the coffees she offered to get me during our shifts together.

She started feeling a twinge of guilt, but it quickly morphed into indignation.

For a moment, I felt really bad that I made someone feel left out. She’s big on wine too, and my event mainly involved wine, so that made her feel worse. But then I had a realization that we aren’t friends. I confronted her, and she told me that she felt like we had gotten closer and deserved an invite.

To her, it’s a clear line between work and home.

But I told her about not talking or hanging out outside of work, and that genuinely, I don’t want to. That’s when I said, “We are coworkers, not friends,” and she got incredibly upset and left. She’s been making faces and talking to my other coworkers about me, making me feel like an odd one out. I tried apologizing, saying that I should have been nicer, but she said it’s okay and that what’s said is said. But her actions say otherwise.

This whole “I don’t owe anyone anything!” attitude is such a drag.

Did Redditors agree?

If this employee is so against having friends, her rotten attitude is a sure-fire way to make that a reality.

This situation really wasn’t handled with the grace it deserved.

It’s time to start being more cognizant of the signals she might be giving off by accepting her coworker’s gifts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a company who wants a laid-off employee to return to work, but he’s currently using his saved-up vacation time and won’t do it.

It seems to this commenter that this employee went out of her way to be cruel.

The employee had every right to keep her guest list short, and she chose to treat that right like a license to be cruel.

Her coworker was hurt and probably embarrassed. Because of this, she deserved a more gentle answer, especially after a year of shared shifts and free coffee.

You can decline an invitation without slamming the door on a person.

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