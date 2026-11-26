Neighborhood Playground Suddenly Has A Camera, But No One Knows Who Installed It Or Why

Hmmmm, this is definitely concerning…

Imagine discovering that an unknown person set up a camera at your neighborhood park where all the local kids like to play.

Even if you didn’t have kids, you’d probably still be alarmed by it, right?

And you’d be even more worried if no one ever admitted to installing the camera…

That’s what the woman who wrote today’s story talked about and she expressed her concern below.

Read on and see what you think.

Someone installed a camera on our shared playground and nobody knows whose it is. Who do we even ask? “We (34F and 36M) live in a building with about 40 flats and a small shared courtyard with a playground that all the kids use.

That’s creepy…

Roughly three weeks ago a small black camera appeared on the pole next to the swings, pointing straight at the play area. No sign, no notice, no logo, nothing. At first I assumed it was the management company, but when I asked at the entrance noticeboard group chat, nobody had any idea. One neighbour said she thinks it was there for a few days before anyone noticed, and another said it looks “too cheap” to be official. I emailed the management company two weeks ago and got an automatic reply saying my request was “received and being processed”. Then I called and the woman on the phone said she would “check with the technical department” and call me back. She didn’t.

People are freaked out about this!

Meanwhile, some parents in the courtyard have started to avoid the playground, and one mum told me she stopped letting her kid go outside alone because she doesn’t know who is watching and where the footage goes. Honestly I can’t blame her. I also don’t want to rip it down or do anything stupid, because it might actually belong to someone with a reason I don’t know about. So whats the right move here? Do we keep chasing the management company, go to the local council, or call the police to ask if its even legal to film kids in a shared area without a notice? And is there a way to find out who installed it without making this into a big fight between neighbours?”

Now it’s time to see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user has an idea…

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

She should just get someone to take it down!

Because if no one is claiming they installed it, then something weird is going on…

This is pretty creepy…no doubt about it…