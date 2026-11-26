A Man Chose Topgolf For His Graduation Celebration, But His Mom Refused To Go When He Didn’t Want To Switch To Bowling

Graduating from college is a major milestone, and celebrating it should be an exciting experience. But what happens when a family member isn’t enthusiastic about the plans?

One recent graduate wanted to try Topgolf for the first time and invited their family to join in the celebration.

Their mother, however, wasn’t convinced she’d enjoy the activity and suggested going bowling instead.

The graduate considered the alternative but ultimately decided to stick with the original plan, offering to go bowling together another day.

The family went ahead without her, but the evening ended with hurt feelings and an unexpected argument about feeling excluded.

What do you think?

Read the full story below.

AITA for not changing my graduation celebration plans because my mom didn’t like the activity? I graduated college a week ago, and my dad suggested we go out somewhere to celebrate it. I chose to try Topgolf for the first time. I told my family, including my mom, about the plans yesterday and that everyone was welcome to come. Earlier today, I let her know we’d be going in the evening. She sounded confused about it, so I tried explaining the general concept of the activity, but my explanation was kind of limited since I have never been either. She then told me she would let me know how she was feeling about it in a few hours, though she sounded really hesitant about the entire activity. When I asked her again around 3 pm, she said she wasn’t sure she’d enjoy it since she’s never been before.

It wasn’t a big deal, but her mom kind of made it one. Also made it about herself.

I tried explaining that I’ve never done it either and thought it could be fun for us to experience together as a family. She suggested we do a different activity like bowling. I contemplated but ultimately said that we should stick to golf. She said she would let me know later. About an hour before we planned to leave, we still hadn’t made the reservation because we were waiting on her. When I went back to check, she seemed angry, so I asked what was wrong. She kept insisting she was fine, even though it was obvious she was upset. I asked if it was about wanting to go bowling instead and tried compromising by suggesting we go bowling another day.

Things got more tense.

I wasn’t willing to completely change the plans, though, because everybody was already aware of the plans, and I was excited to try something new. We ended up going without her. I got home about an hour ago, and tried asking if everything was okay. She said she felt excluded and thought we should’ve chosen an activity everyone would enjoy instead. She honestly seemed near tears, and I ended up apologizing. I tried offering a different day for bowling again, though she didn’t seem interested. I’m honestly really confused by the whole situation. I never wanted to hurt her feelings, but I felt like I was straightforward. I also thought it would’ve been okay for me to be firm about the plans, especially since it’s my graduation celebration. I’m feeling a lot of regret about the entire day. I’m kind of wishing I hadn’t done anything at all just to avoid this situation. AITA?

“Boy moms” be like that sometimes.

What did Reddit have to say?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Yikes.

Not good.

Another commenter chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bridesmaid who was told to wear green, but showed up in black instead.

Yikes.

I don’t think it’s that deep, to be honest, from this post, of course.

His mom sounds a bit exhausting, though.

It’s understandable that the mother wanted to feel included in such an important milestone, but the celebration was ultimately about the graduate, not finding an activity that every family member would personally enjoy.

He communicated the plans in advance, invited everyone, and even offered to arrange a separate bowling outing.

His mother was free to decline, but her reluctance to commit shouldn’t have left everyone waiting until the last minute or made the graduate responsible for changing the entire celebration.

This is so not how life is meant to be lived. Why couldn’t she just go? It’s not a big deal.