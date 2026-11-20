A Homeowner Was Frustrated Because an Easement on Her Property Caused Ongoing Friction With Her Neighbors—So She Built an Airtight Title and Boundary Dossier

Some folks have no respect…

Or maybe they’re clueless…

Or perhaps it’s combination of both of those things!

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: property easements can cause a lot of problems.

And the woman who wrote today’s story knows all about it!

Read on and check out why she’s getting pretty frustrated with some of her neighbors.

Blocking an easement. “I’ve lived in a generally really lovely house on a very small private estate for a couple of years now. The only problem is that it is landlocked and requires use of an easement for vehicular access.

This has all been settled…

The easement is watertight. Access was all worked out during a court case between local residents and the developer long before we came on the scene and I have all the paperwork, court judgement etc. The problems that arise tend to center around the actual access point to the road. There is a large metal gate with a pin code lock that needs to be physically opened and shut every time you enter or exit. I am more than happy to do so as I like the security of multiple gates, but there are a number of women with small children living here who feel unsafe getting in and out, particularly when it is dark, and do sometimes leave it open. There is obviously also ongoing traffic from all sorts of people – my immediate neighbours, but also all the houses that back onto the easement (a long road behind houses on both sides) have access and many have garages, contractors coming and going, etc. I have had some hostility due to this (and more general local annoyance at the developer and building full stop, but that’s another story).

This sounds like a mess…

People arguing at the gate, putting things in front of it, letting dogs foul the path surrounding it or parking awkwardly so access is more difficult. There is one local who walks dogs all along the easement, and they have been found inside the communal areas our property before and I’ve seen them peering in a back gate and then disappearing. And a different house once “fenced off” the part of the easement they owned with bricks that blocked the way significantly, until they were unceremoniously removed one day by a neighbour with a van who didn’t appreciate their territoriality.

Hmmm…

This morning I came to leave to do the school run and found a green wheelie bin (UK-based) propped in front of the gate on the inside. When I went to move it I found it was very heavy, full of bottles and debris. Perfectly able to be moved by myself, but I do not think one of the women living here would have been able to get it out of the way. I removed the blockage and left, and when I came back it was knocked over with some bottles and rubbish spilling out. I’d like to know if anyone has experienced similar issues before around an easement, neighbours being difficult or passive aggressive, and most importantly – access. If the attempts to block access escalate, what are our rights and methods of recourse? I would prefer the gate to stay where it is, but if it was barred in such a way that I couldn’t get my kids to school or the doctors I would be inclined to remove any such barrier without too much concern to the state it left the gate in. At an extreme, could we remove the gate or locks? Security or cameras? I’m open to all experiences and suggestions.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

And this individual offered some advice.

Well, this sounds pretty frustrating…

And is there a good solution here?

I’m not so sure…

This gate is causing all kinds of problems in her neighborhood…