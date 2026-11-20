Tenant Wants To Take His Landlord To Court, But He Is Not Sure It Is The Right Move

If your landlord did something illegal, but they also knew that you did something illegal, would you still move forward with taking the landlord to court for what they did, or would you back off so you wouldn’t have to deal with the police?

It probably depends on how serious the issues are and what the consequences would be.

In this story, one tenant is in this situation, and he’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA if I take my landlord to tenancy court I moved into a self contained sleep out at the back of someone’s property mid June. Since then it has been worse than living at home. A couple of instances that have occurred,

These are big issues.

– front gates are locked and bolted from the INSIDE every night. – Have been entering my area when I rented what I thought was a private area (was implied when I moved in “you have a courtyard to yourself”). Was incredibly rude to me when I asked for notice of entry – Locked me out of property 7.45pm on a Saturday night. I have proof in messages that I was going to be home late (after 9 hours of driving home). I had to find accommodation that night and ultimately missed a really important brass band concert the next day due to this

The list continues.

– When I handed in my notice female landlord proceeded to bombard me with messages assaulting my character and how disappointed she is in me – Failed to lodge my bond with tenancy tribunal which is required by law in my country I was set to move out 15th August 2026.

Now, we get to the real issue.

On Thursday night 6th August I had a joint (note not on the property, was in council land behind house). She has DEMANDED I am out by Sunday night (9th August) for breach of contract and or she is calling the cops. This is illegal. The cops cant do anything but I have pets so don’t want to risk anything. Am I a jerk if I proceed to take landlords to tenancy tribunal/court for failure to lodge bond ($1000 penalty) and unlawful eviction ($7,200 +)

What should OP do? Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks OP might just need reassurance.

Another person says to “destroy” the landlord.

Here’s another vote for making the landlord pay.

Another person thinks the landlord probably messed up in multiple ways.

He can’t let his landlord get away with it. He needs to take him to court and make him pay. I’d be so upset at being locked out of my own home and having to get a hotel because of it. Those are unacceptable living conditions.

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