Woman Asks Her Boyfriend To Pay More Toward Their Bills, But He Gets Upset About The Unequal Split

Well, these kinds of conversations are never easy…

I’m talking about getting into details about money with your partner.

And things can get especially testy when one person wants the other one to start chipping in more cash.

Yeah…that’s not easy…

In today’s story, a woman explained why she decided to have a conversation with her boyfriend about him contributing more toward their bills.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for asking my boyfriend to offset his climate footprint by contributing more towards our shared expenses? “I’ve been living with my boyfriend for the past 3 years. Last year, he got a job at a major multinational petrol company after almost 2 years of unemployment. It wasn’t his dream job, mainly because we both suffer from eco-anxiety, but at that point, any job was good. Contrary to our expectations that he wouldn’t like his job and eventually quit, he’s been thriving there. The pay and perks are excellent, and he feels he’s making a contribution to a “cleaner industry” (as if that were possible).

Times are tough..

For the past 6 months, I’ve been having trouble making it until the end of the month, basically because food and other essentials are getting more expensive, and having a variable-tariff gas/electricity contract is not helping. We split bills equally, and while I am not in a dire financial situation, I haven’t been able to save a single penny for a while now (on the contrary, I’ve had to eat into my savings to pay, for example, for a root canal treatment a few weeks ago).

Hmmm…

I think it’s fair for him to contribute more because he earns more, and given that his income comes from an industry contributing to fossil-flation that I’m struggling with, I don’t think it’s unreasonable for me to see his higher contribution as a way of offsetting some of that. I floated this idea with some friends the other day, and they thought I was exaggerating by making him/his employer responsible for my financial difficulties. So I brought it up with my boyfriend, and he hit the roof.

Uh oh!

He accused me of weaponising his job now that he’s finally found something that he’s good at and enjoys. I feel hurt that he’s not sympathising with my situation, and I also resent him for benefiting financially from an industry whose social/environmental impacts he used to care about. AITA?”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s to blame.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

And this reader weighed in.

Hmmm…

I have a feeling that this won’t go over very well.

Just a hunch!

These two don’t really sound like they’re a good fit for each other…