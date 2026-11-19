A Man Parked Close Enough to Block the Door of a Truck That Was Over the Line—When the Driver Yelled at Him, He Calmly Asked What Was Wrong With Parking Between the Lines

If you need two parking spaces to get out of your truck, you might want to park a little farther from the door.

One man had just gotten the kids to bed when his partner asked for ice cream, and since there wasn’t any in the freezer, he headed to the store.

When he got there, the lot was mostly empty, but a pickup truck was parked well over the line into the spot closest to the door.

There was still enough room for his car, though, so he pulled in and climbed out the passenger side.

He figured he’d be gone before the truck’s owner came back, but when he walked out with the ice cream, the guy was taking a picture of his license plate. And he had plenty to say about where the man had parked.

Read on to see how the whole thing unfolded.

Staying between the lines. A couple of years ago, after my partner and I both had hard days at work, we finally got the kids bathed and in bed, then collapsed on the couch. Partner asks for ice cream. I check, none in the freezer. I say, “How bad do you want ice cream?” Shee replies, “Really bad.” OK, I’m off to the store.

Seeing how the guy in the truck was parked, he decided to have a little fun with it.

It’s late. There’s a few cars scattered across the lot. I pull into the closest spot… right next to an emotional support Raptor F-150. The thing is like 12 feet wide and is parked fully 2 feet over the line, pulled through the wrong way in an angled row. I carefully pull into the adjacent spot, exactly down the middle, leaving like 2 inches between my door and this truck’s driver’s side door. I chuckle at the tomfoolery of it all, climb out the passenger side, and get my ice cream, regretting that I’ll be in and out before Mr. Overcompensation gets a chance to appreciate my parking prowess.

Much to his surprise, the guy was outside.

But my regret was unfounded. Lo, stalking around the back of my car to take a picture of the license plate was… well, exactly who you’re picturing. A 5’5″ middle-aged man with giant biceps, a barrel belly, and legs that had never met a squat rack. He yelled, “IS THIS YOU?!! WHY THE ****?! WHY ARE YOU PARKED LIKE THAT?”

At this point, he entered the car just as he had exited a few minutes earlier.

“Parked like what?” I say, admiring how precisely centered my car is in its spot. “Between the lines?” Shouting, he puffs out his chest and moves to block the 2″ gap between the driver’s sides of our vehicles. I suppose it would not occur to him that someone would be so undignified as to enter the passenger side and climb over to the driver’s seat, but I am exactly that undignified. Some days you need a win, and the only way to get there is by being petty. That ice cream tasted really good.

Too funny! The look on the guy’s face must’ve been pretty priceless.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit had to say about it.

This person can’t get over what he called it.

It sounds like this reader used to anger a lot of other drivers.

If you’re good at backing up, this would’ve been a great idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

And this person gets satisfaction out of messing with people who park poorly.

They both acted pretty immature over a parking spot.

For starters, the truck driver had no business yelling when he was the one who parked over the line.

But the other guy had his pick of spots and still chose the one that meant climbing out the passenger door.

He could’ve parked a few spaces down and avoided the whole situation. Sheesh.

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