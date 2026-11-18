One Workplace Pay Dispute Backfired On The Whole Team When A Manager Started Following Every Rule To The Letter And Employees Wanted The Old Setup Back

Flexible workplaces run smoothly until someone insists every rule be followed.

These employees demanded formal compensation for simple errands during their extended lunch breaks.

Their manager agreed immediately.

Then another policy entered the conversation.

Let’s see how this one played out.

Rules are rules, unless you don’t like them. Office edition. I worked in a pretty low-key, chill office of about five. It was mostly younger women with younger children (that’s kinda relevant). I asked if they would drop mail at the post office or make a bank deposit on the way to or from lunch (they always went out). Both were on the way to/from lunch. I told them to take an extra 15 min or so as needed, so as not to rush their lunch time. So, a new woman starts, and she and another person come to me and tell me that under the Fair Labor Act, and various other rules/requirements, they are to be additionally compensated, get mileage for vehicle use, and so forth…. and Rules are Rules and they are there for a reason.

A member of the staff needed to come in about thirty minutes late.

Yeah, they probably were correct on that point, so I removed the ask that they go to the bank and such. Now, some days later, one of the staff came to me to say they will be about half an hour late on such and such day as their kid has to be dropped off for something. No problem I tell her, but she might as well just come in at noon.

It didn’t take long for the employee to change her mind about the rules.

When she asked why, I told her that rules are rules, and the policy manual (the same one they quoted to me) states that if they are more than 15 minutes late, PTO must be taken. A second policy, same manual, requires PTO to be taken in blocks of four hours. This was not a well-received announcement. They quickly decided they didn’t need all those demands formally made, and we went back to them, going to the post office and such when convenient for them, and coming in late without penalty when needed.

Nice! She actually handled that quite well.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about what happened here.

This probably wouldn’t have worked well.

This reader gets it.

Here’s someone who’s seen stuff like this happen before.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

What an interesting concept!

This manager stopped requesting errands after employees demanded strict rule enforcement, then applied that same approach to their late arrivals.

They quickly restored the informal arrangement once they realized workplace flexibility had been helping them too.