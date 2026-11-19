Volunteer Takes Calls From People Struggling With Mental Illness, But Her Supervisor Wants Her To Cut The Call Short And Suggest Reading A Book

Imagine volunteering to talk to callers who are struggling with mental illness. If you thought the standard suggestions wouldn’t work for a particular caller, would you give those suggestions anyway, or would you take the time to listen to the caller, really listen?

In this story, one student is in this situation, and she wants to listen, really listen, and definitely not ignore what the caller has said. The problem is that the supervisor wants her to suggest reading a book and end the call.

She refused to comply, and now, she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling a supervisor ‘reading a book’ isn’t the best advice in this situation? I volunteer at a call line for those struggling with mental illness or just daily life problems. I’ve enjoyed it immensely. There’s things I wish that could be improved.

OP doesn’t think the same advice works for every caller.

We’re suggested to tell callers in crisis ways to distract themselves with something, such as a bath, walking, reading, etc. For some callers they just need a distraction like that. Others have been struggling for a long time, want to give up and have tried these things with no success. I had someone in this situation.

OP really listened.

Respecting their privacy, I won’t go into detail except say they told me they didn’t want resources or to be told this ‘cliche’ stuff. I told them I wouldn’t force these things on them, they could just talk and I’d listen, as sounds like they were holding a lot in. My supervisor monitored my conversation.

The supervisor seemed impatient.

During a part of it she asked me what I intended to do after my shift, as this conversation was likely a lot to handle. I said I’d probably do homework (I have winter classes) and I was okay, I just wanted them (the caller) to get it off their chest. She said that was great and why don’t I suggest that to the person I was talking with as a way to cope, so I could wrap up the call.

OP did not take the supervisor’s advice.

It took me off guard, before I said the caller said nothing about being in school. My supervisor was annoyed and said why don’t I suggest something similar, like reading a book. I told her reading a book isn’t really the best advice because the caller stated they don’t want those kind of suggestions. I’d like to respect that and explore other things when they’re done telling me what’s been going on.

She’s wondering if it was a bad idea to refuse to comply with the supervisor’s suggestion.

Well, needless to say I was given a pretty strict talking to from my supervisor and other higher ups from the organization. I’ve asked people in my life their thoughts, my sibling doesn’t think I was in the wrong, but a friend told me it wasn’t my place to say what wouldn’t work for this person and what would, I should follow my supervisor’s advice. AITA?

The way OP puts it, it sounds like the supervisor just wanted OP to end the call, but the caller needed to vent. Ending the call and suggesting reading a book really wouldn’t be helpful at all.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has been there, done that.

Another person thinks OP made the right decision.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

This person says “thank you.”

I completely agree with this comment.

What really bothers me, besides the supervisor’s bad advice, is that the supervisor is interrupting her while she’s trying to listen to the caller. Maybe what this caller really needs it to be heard, to vent and to feel like someone cares. Meanwhile, the supervisor not only wants OP to cut the call short, but she’s also distracting her while she’s trying to listen to the caller.

I’m glad she didn’t take the supervisor’s advice.

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