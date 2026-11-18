Man Takes Woman’s Shoe After She Won’t Leave Him And His Wife Alone At A Bar, Then Returns It Two Years Later With A Note

There’s nothing wrong with striking up a conversation at a bar, but it helps to know when to leave people alone.

One man and his wife had gone out for a beer to talk through some things when a woman came over and made herself comfortable at their table.

They’d already seen her go from table to table ordering drinks, so they asked if she could give them a little privacy.

Instead, she got even louder, and when the man asked her again to leave them alone, she called him a name.

That’s when his wife caught his eye and quietly handed him one of the shoes the woman had kicked off.

Read on to see what he did with it.

I took your shoe, crazy lady Some years ago, my wife and I were out for a beer, minding our own business, when this obnoxious drunk woman starts chatting us up. When I say obnoxious, I mean obnoxious. She’s loud, she’s offensive, she’s rude, she’s just… really unpleasant. Right off the bat, it becomes pretty clear she is trying to stiff us. She is ordering A LOT of drinks, but she’s been making the rounds through the bar like some very cheap, offensive parasite and somehow moves to the next table of victims every time the bill comes. And the whole bar is trying to get rid of her and failing.

The woman didn’t like being asked to leave.

At this time, we were having some issues with our kid. We were very stressed and worried, and we just wanted some 1:1 time to talk it out, so we politely ask her for privacy. She gets more invasive and obnoxious. Eventually, I ask her more directly to leave us alone, and she becomes incredibly rude. She calls me a slur (I won’t repeat it), and that’s when I’m finally at the end of my patience. Now, this woman had a sprained ankle or something and had kicked off her shoes while making herself comfortable at our table.

Then, his wife did something very unexpected.

My wife meets my eye and surreptitiously hands me something. I realize it’s this horrible woman’s shoe. So I wrap it in my jacket and shove it in my bag. I will forever treasure the memory of this terrible cow hobbling around the bar in one shoe, screaming at everyone that these are her favorite shoes and it has to be somewhere. The bar, collectively: “Dunno, guess you moved around a lot.”

Before he moved, he dropped the shoe back at the bar.

She eventually walked home in her one shoe. I kept her other shoe until I moved house two years later. Inside it, I wrote her name and a message: “Be nicer.” When I left the area, I dropped it at the bar entrance. She had told us at the time she was a regular, so who knows, maybe the message found her. It probably didn’t, but I couldn’t care less. If you’re reading this, crazy lady, I took your shoe, and I have zero regrets. Next time, maybe think about that before you yell hate speech across a packed bar.

Wow! The fact that he returned it two years later is pretty funny.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.

This part was actually pretty great.

Yes, that’s what should’ve happened.

She sure does!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

It seems like this person didn’t read very well.

Being drunk doesn’t give you a pass to act like that.

In fact, the bar should’ve never let it get that far.

As for the shoe, the funniest part is that his wife handed it to him without having to say a word.

Hearing about two people on the same page like that is just icing on the cake. Bravo!

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