A Man Shopping for Multiple People at a Grocery Store Refused to Let Someone With Only One Item Check Out Before Him

Are you the kind of person who lets folks with less items at the grocery store check out in front of you…

Or do you guard that conveyor belt like a dog with a bone?

Well, there’s no doubt how the guy who wrote this story operates.

Check out what he had to say about a recent trip to a grocery store and see if you think he was rude or not.

Start now!

AITA for not letting the person behind me go in front of me at checkout? “I am checking out at a grocery store register. I’m actually shopping for 3 other people doing gig work on my phone. The store is known to be backed up and slow so the lines were halfway throughout the store with only a few check out lanes open. So many people were aggravated by this and so was I. After waiting for about 5 minutes, I start to hear and recognize the person behind me making really loud sighs, clearly aggravated. I have my chance to separate my orders on the conveyor belt.

This was taking forever…

The cashier was in no rush. I waited around a good 5 more minutes with eyes looking at the front of each checkout lane seeing who is the reason why it may be taking so long? All of a sudden the person behind me shouts “can I just go ahead of you I only have one item?” and continued to walk past me.

Hold it!

I said excuse me, no. I’m trying to make some money here and time is money! This person clapped back and said well I’m on my lunch break and have to get back to work! I continued to ignore them at that point because I just didn’t want to entertain the situation with everyone around finding it funny. The cashier said to me while standing there, you couldn’t just let one go with one item ? In my head I thought you couldn’t just do your job in a timely manner and get these people out of here quickly, open up more lanes, install self checkout option at this store, or maybe even use the Express 12 items or less check out lane? But simply said the same thing- I am being timed and no one can go ahead of me. Am I the problem here trying to deliver 3 other peoples groceries?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual said he’s a jerk.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

And another reader agreed.

Yeah, he kind of sounds like a jerk…

But maybe these comments will make him think twice before he does it again.

You never know!

People can get pretty testy when they’re waiting to check out at the grocery store…