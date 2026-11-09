A Neighbor’s Car Alarm Woke An Insomniac Homeowner At 4AM, Leaving Him With A Splitting Headache And Unsure How To Handle The Situation

It’s hard to be polite at 4:30 in the morning, and one homeowner found that out the hard way.

One man who barely sleeps in the best of times was forced into a difficult situation when his neighbor’s car alarm went off three times in a row in the middle of the night.

It jolted him up at 3 a.m., then continued to be a nuisance the rest of the night. This was far from the first time his neighbor had been responsible for a disruption like this and the homeowner was starting to lose his patience.

The homeowner managed to avoid an all-out meltdown, but after the last night of disrupted sleep, he knew he couldn’t take much more.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH if I confront my neighbor about his car alarm going off repeatedly? I live in a relatively quiet neighborhood, and I do not sleep the best. If I get woken up, it generally takes me a bit to get back to sleep, if I can at all, and if I don’t get enough sleep, I’ll get a headache.

So one day, the homeowner was awoken by quite a disruptive sound.

Last evening, my neighbor set off his car alarm four times between 5 and 9 p.m. Then it went off at 3 a.m. and again about 30 seconds later, so I was completely awake.

Just when the homeowner thought it was finally over…

I started to fall back asleep, and the alarm went off again at about 4:30 a.m., turned off, went off again about 5 seconds later, turned off, and went off AGAIN about 15 seconds later!

To his credit, he tried not to overreact, but his patience was quickly waning.

It took all the self-control I have not to storm across the street and pound on his door and start screaming at him. This isn’t the first time this sort of thing has happened.

This neighbor appears to be a repeat offender.

If a car alarm goes off randomly in the neighborhood, there is a 95% chance it is his car. It’s almost like he sleeps with the fob in his pocket or something. Now I’m sitting here on like five hours of sleep, totally awake, with a splitting headache, wondering how do I address this…

He doesn’t want to cause trouble, but he needs this disruptive pattern to come to an end.

Like I said, I almost went over at 5 a.m. and started screaming at him, but I didn’t. I’m not generally the most confrontational, but I also don’t want to be the guy who tapes an angry note to his mailbox in the dark of night. Both options I’ve considered… WIBTAH if I did either?

Sounds like this homeowner is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

What did Reddit make of this debacle?

In all likelihood, he’s not the only person losing sleep over this.

Sometimes being blunt really does pay off.

This noise is a clear violation of quiet hours.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

This user reminds this homeowner all of this could be an accident.

A car alarm that goes off seven times in one night isn’t an accident, it’s a habit this neighbor hasn’t bothered to correct.

This homeowner has been through enough of these disruptions, and he has the headaches and nights of lost sleep to show for it.

Whether he knocks, leaves a note, or does both, he’s earned the right to be annoyed. The neighbor can only blame himself.

Sleep is sacred, and no clueless neighbor should get in the way of that.

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