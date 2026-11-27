As someone who believes in second chances (and sometimes, even third chances), this story really bummed me out.

Because people make mistakes!

No one is perfect and there are so many redemption stories that prove some people can indeed turn their lives around.

But I guess the new folks in charge of the hotel in this story don’t feel that way.

Check out what a worker at that hotel had to say about what happened.

Under new management. “We got the news a week ago that our hotel was being sold to a new company. Initially, I was expecting it to be a really good thing because I thought maybe we would get benefits and potentially also hire some people to help us out at the front desk.

A little help, please?

As it is, most nights I’m by myself trying to run a sold out hotel and I would really appreciate having another person to help. The new company held an orientation for all of the people who already worked there so we could get to know the company. They told us they weren’t interested in taking our jobs from us and they wanted this process to go as smoothly as possible. They mentioned good benefits and basically acted like they were trying to improve our experience working for the hotel overall. I was actually getting really excited for the switch over to happen. But then last night as I handed the hotel over to our night auditor, he informed me they had sent him an email implying they were rescinding his offer for employment.

Hmmm…

Apparently the he had a felony from 30 years ago that they didn’t not like. And he isn’t the only one that got this email. Some of our best workers are being fired because of things they did decades ago. I understand that the new company comes with a new insurance that doesn’t feel comfortable insuring a hotel that hires felons. But like I said, these are some of our best workers, they are reliable and enjoyable to talk to, and they have never caused any problems.

Now what’s he supposed to do?

Honestly I don’t know if I’m interested in working for a company that’s gonna fire people who worked really hard to get to where they are now. I’m sure it’s not going to be easy for these people to find a new job around here that actually pays enough for them to live. They have kids and families and it just breaks my heart to see them get booted out of a job they are so good at.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a company who wants a laid-off employee to return to work, but he’s currently using his saved-up vacation time and won’t do it.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

This is really sad!

And it sounds like they should’ve been able to keep their jobs despite their old criminal records.

People can change…

It’s too bad these folks are getting fired because of things that happened a long time ago…