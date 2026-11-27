Woman Offered To Take Another Customer’s Donations To A Second Thrift Shop, But She Was Shocked To Learn How Many Bags She Needed To Bring

Kindness should never be mistaken for an opportunity to take advantage of someone.

The following story is about a woman who has a kind and generous elderly friend.

The friend was frequently donating stuff to a thrift shop

When she tried to help another customer transport her donations to a different thrift shop, she realized how many bags of stuff she needed to take along.

Let’s take a closer look!

Entitled Stranger A friend of mine is in her mid-70s. She is retired, and one of her hobbies is to pick up things from her local swap shop (free stuff). She would fix it up and donate it to local thrift shops so the churches can make money. She is not in the best of health, but she’s a genuinely good person who would do anything for you.

This woman shares an incident when her friend tried to bring donations to the thrift shop.

One day, she brought a box of stuff to a thrift shop. But the lady who volunteered there told her that they weren’t taking any donations at that time. She understood and hung around for a bit, looking at clothes. A few minutes later, another lady came in with 2 bags of stuff to donate. The volunteer tells her the same thing.

The elderly friend realized that the stranger left 10 more bags of stuff.

My friend tells this lady that she was heading to another thrift shop to see if they would take her stuff. And she can take her bags as well. She described her car and told her to just leave her 2 bags there. She’d take them over. The lady was thankful and left. When my friend left the store, she found the 2 bags by her car, plus about 10 more bags of stuff. Talk about taking advantage of someone’s kindness.

Ugh! Some people can really be entitled.

That’s a lot of extra bags for someone who was simply trying to help out.

OP’s friend was being generous, but the other person clearly took that kindness way too far.

Let’s check out the comments from other people on this story.

This person makes a valid point.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This one can relate.

Finally, here’s a different perspective.

Being helpful is great, but being taken advantage of is not very pleasing.

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