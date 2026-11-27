Her Mother-In-Law Kept Remaking Her Childhood Snack Recipe, But The Prettiest Version Turned Out To Be Completely Raw In The Middle

Cooking for someone can be a lovely gesture, especially when it involves recreating a treat they haven’t enjoyed since childhood.

But what happens when the person making it becomes more invested in how the food looks than whether it’s actually edible?

One woman wanted to try a nostalgic recipe she had found online, but her mother-in-law took over the project and made several attempts to perfect it.

Unfortunately, the results kept getting worse, and the latest batch was so undercooked that she couldn’t even finish a bite.

Read the full story below.

AITA for saying my mother in law ruined a recipe? My husband’s parents used to own a restaurant. My father-in-law was the primary cook and my mother-in-law primarily baked cakes for the front cabinet. They’re both retired now and moved in with my husband and I a few years back after my father-in-law fell down a staircase and injured himself very badly. It was nice at first since they would cook several days a week thank you for letting them live with us, but like many stories here, the issue is primarily with my mother-in-law and her assumptions that she knows best with anything food related since they used to have their own restaurant.

Things are tense between them.

She doesn’t eat her own cooking and will not accept any feedback about her cooking from anyone who did eat it and will argue with you about any mistake… She didn’t eat, didn’t even try it during the cooking process, but she’s still right and you are wrong about anything about how it tasted. About a month ago, I found a recipe to recreate a fun snack from my childhood that just isn’t common locally. It had pictures and step by step instructions.

But something unexpected happened.

I had planned to make it myself, but after seeing the recipe, my mother-in-law took the ingredients out of my groceries and surprised me by making it for me instead.

It hadn’t turned out pretty, but it tasted just as good as I remembered and I appreciated coming home to the treat. However, even though it looked like the picture from the recipe I printed out, it wasn’t “pretty” and was thus a failure. A few days later, she had my father-in-law buy the ingredients so she could try again. It didn’t taste as good, but I wasn’t entirely sure what ingredients went into the second attempt and it’s possible a step had been skipped for aesthetic reasons. Still, I was polite and thanked her for the surprise.

But then, the whole vibe shifted.

Today, she made it again for the third time this month alone. I came home from the grocery store to her pulling out a tray of “beautiful” perfect balls of dough that I didn’t realize were supposed to be from my recipe. As soon as I pulled it from the pan, it started leaking, so I flipped it over to prevent the filling from spilling out. My mother-in-law screamed to keep the pretty side up, but I showed her the leak and told her they weren’t supposed to look like this. I had to spit it out after one bite since it was raw in the middle. Yes, it was very pretty sitting in the pan and a nice golden brown… But the dough and the filling were both raw in the middle, which likely explained why it was oozing out of the bottom.

But her MIL took it personally.

My mother-in-law waved off my concerns and said it’d finish cooking up when I reheat the left overs tomorrow and got upset I didn’t want to finish it. My husband tried to mention it no longer looks anything like the recipe she claims she was following and suggested that it wasn’t supposed to be prepared this way, but she dismissed him for not knowing how to cook. She hasn’t tried it any of the times she’s made it, but keeps insisting this raw version is the best yet purely because of how it looks. AITA?

Hard-headed people are so exhausting. It is cute that she is making her childhood recipe, though.

What did Reddit think?

Valid question.

Something to consider.

Yup!

Another reader chimes in.

Yikes.

The mother-in-law probably intended to do something good, but by constantly repeating her actions, she is making what should have been an appreciative surprise a torture.

Nothing is bad about the desire to have aesthetically pleasing food, but no amount of presentation can save the raw dough and filling, especially since no one is bothering to try the food and claim that it tastes wonderful without even having tasted it.

Also, just because she has restaurant experience does not mean that she cannot make any mistakes.