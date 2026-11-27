Employee With A 10-Year Track Record Gets Fired After New Manager Decides He Doesn’t Like Him

This is the kind of story that nobody likes to read…

And, unfortunately, it’s one that’s all too familiar to people who work in the corporate world.

The man who wrote today’s story worked for the same company for 10 years…and then his whole life was turned upside down because of a new manager who decided it was time for him to go.

Read on and check out what he had to say about this sad situation.

New clueless manager fired me within months. “I am an experienced professional. I have been working for my company for a decade. I know just about every system. I am well known and respected by my peers as well as most managers in the company.

Sounds like he’s a top dog!

I am a top performer and I try to be as helpful as possible to anyone who approaches me, and therefore they do approach me a lot for help and for questions, both from within the team as well externally. I have had excellent performance reviews every single year. I am a top producer and an overachiever. I have never failed, not even a single task. The company has been in turmoil for some time and my team’s manager has changed about once a year. I’ve had great relationships with all of my previous managers, all of whom were professionals that turned into managers.

This is never good…

A few months ago we got a new toxic manager. Unlike all the previous managers, this one is not trained in the profession, she is clueless, she is not qualified, and she is useless. From the day she started, it was clear she was trying to fire me. I complied with all of her requests, and have not pushed back on anything that she asked me to do.

Bummer!

Yet, she kept after me, until she finally found the dumbest excuse and somehow managed to terminate me. And is now trying to backfill my position at the same pay. My question is, why? What could be her incentive? And how could she get away with this? Surely someone above her signed off on it, so why would they let her do this to me? What value does a useless manager bring, that outweighs a company veteran who is actually doing the work that the company needs?”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual thinks they know what’s going on.

This reader has been there.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an allergic hotel guest who gets upset that animals had been in her room previously, even though it was a pet-friendly hotel.

And this person spoke up.

How sad!

Let’s hope that this guy lands on his feet and finds a new job sooner than later.

It sounds like this guy definitely got the shaft!