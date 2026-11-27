Man Leaves Construction For A Corporate Job, But Just Two Years Later, He Already Hates His New Career

Making a big career change is never easy.

And it takes a lot of guts to leave behind everything you’ve ever known to try something new.

But unfortunately, these kinds of experiments don’t always work out.

In today’s story, a man talked about how he changed careers and joined the corporate world…but now he doesn’t think it’s for him.

Read on and see what you think.

Highest performer on my team, and I dread walking in every day. Burnout, or is corporate just not for me? “I’m 36. I spent 15 years as a carpenter before wanting a change on the trade and jumping into a corporate sales / project management role in my first ever office job. I’m 2.5 years in. Here’s the thing: I’m the top performer on my team by a wide margin. On paper I’m crushing it.

There’s a problem…

But I’ve never felt worse. I can’t stop noticing inefficiencies everywhere, broken processes, decisions from management I can see going wrong before they play out.

He sounds pretty burned out.

When I raise it, genuinely trying to make things better, it goes nowhere every time. And the coworkers I sit beside all day are a big part of what’s grinding me down. The first year was fine. Around the 18-month mark something shifted I think my construction background finally collided with enough sales experience that the penny dropped, and now I can’t unsee any of it. It’s turned into a constant low-grade seething. It’s wrecking my sleep and I dread going in.

It might be time for him to find a new job!

I honestly can’t tell if I’m burned out, if sales/corporate just isn’t for me, or if it’s specifically the co/workers people I’m around. For anyone who’s felt this: did you stay or leave? If you stayed, how did you make peace with it? If you left, was it the right call? How did you keep your head straight through it? This current feeling is totally different to when I was in construction, when I was in construction I needed a change after 15 years. Could it be my personality?”

And here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This reader shared a story.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, at least he gave it a shot!

That’s more than a lot of people would be willing to do.

Maybe it’s time to go back to his old job…

One thing’s for sure: this guy and this company aren’t a good fit!