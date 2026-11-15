A Nursing Graduate Was Called In for a Job Interview. She Was Rejected Immediately for Not Having Enough Work Experience

Job interviews should give applicants a fair chance to show what they can offer.

The following story involves a nursing graduate who struggled to find a job.

She finally landed one interview but waited over 30 minutes before meeting someone who wasn’t a nurse or nursing supervisor.

She was then told that the position required experience, but it was clearly presented on her resume that she was a fresh graduate.

Ugh! What she thought was an opportunity was actually just a waste of time.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Just went to the worst interview of my life I’ve been struggling to find a nursing job since figuring out the damage to my back that I got in nursing school. Finally, I scored an interview and went in today. I was kept waiting for nearly 30-plus minutes. Then, I was interviewed by someone who wasn’t a nurse or nursing supervisor. I was told that the position required experience.

This job seeker was annoyed that interviewers never read her resume before calling her in.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time this has happened. I’ve started going on interviews where it’s obvious no one is reading my resume before calling me in. I don’t know why I’m being called in to begin with since there’s no nursing experience on my resume. Every time, the manager, HR, or whoever is interviewing me is shocked. It’s as if they weren’t the ones who contacted me.

Now, she’s beginning to lose hope.

I’m beginning to give up hope and look at another career option. But the job market is so bad that it seems like a waste of money. This degree is a paperweight at this point. The people in HR are just atrocious.

I couldn’t agree more!

I can understand OP’s frustration. She went to and prepared for the interview, only to be told that she lacked the experience.

Employers should review applications carefully before wasting applicants’ time and giving them false hope.

Hopefully, she finds a workplace willing to give a nursing graduate a genuine opportunity.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal experience.

Here’s an honest opinion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

Here’s a different perspective.

Finally, an interviewer speaks up.

You can’t get experience if nobody gives you a chance!

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