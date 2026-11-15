Her Boyfriend Offered to Pay for the Apartment She Just Bought. She Shot Down His Offer

Well, this relationship doesn’t sound like it’s going too well…

In fact, I’d venture to say that this guy seems a bit controlling and he wants to flex his power in this relationship by being THE BOSS.

But the woman who wrote today’s story isn’t having it!

Check out what she had to say about why she’s at odds with her boyfriend over an apartment she purchased.

AITA for refusing my partner’s offer to pay for the apartment I’m buying? “I (33F) have been with my partner (37M) for three years. We live together in a rented flat that I pay for. He travels for work a lot — meaning he’s gone for weeks at a time.

Good for you!

Recently I did something I have long dreamed of: I bought an apartment. Not an investment, nothing fancy. A small place that needs months of work before anyone can live there. I put down a deposit and I’m paying the rest in monthly installments. I took him to see it last week, mostly because I was excited and he is my person, the first one I reach out to when I have something to be happy or sad about. We did talk about buying a place together, but whenever I tried to move things along, he always hesitated. He didn’t say the words, but just always dragged things on, didn’t show up for appointments or forgot to get the paperwork. So I just did it on my own, especially because the rent was going up and basically the monthly installments were cheaper.

What a buzzkill…

When he saw it, he pointed out every single problem with it. It’s small, it’s too far from everything, it needs so much work. Then, four hours later, he announced that instead of “wasting money on stupid things” (he earns more than me, but is really reckless with his money) he’s going to pay my installments for me. “You can’t afford both rent and the installments, so I’ll pay for the new place”.

Boom!

Here’s the thing: I can afford it. I ran the numbers before I signed anything. What I told him was — if he genuinely wants to help, he could cover the rent on the flat we both live in, which he has never paid a cent of in three years. Then I’d have more room to pay for the apartment myself. He refused. The money is “for the new place”. Only for that. Not for the place we actually live. I said no thank you. He got angry and told me I’m ungrateful. He still insists he’s going to pay. I still insist he isn’t. This should have been such a happy time. Even if he wasn’t willing to buy a place together (and that’s totally fine, although it was his idea to begin with), this still could have been a nice moment for us. Instead he turned it into me being this helpless woman who got in way over her head and now he has to rescue me and my small ugly old apartment. AITA?”

Check out how readers reacted to this story.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

And another individual agreed.

Well, he sounds simply delightful, don’t you think?

Woof!

I only have one thing to say…

She needs to dump this guy ASAP and get on with her life!