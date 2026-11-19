He Just Wanted Doughnuts, And His Wife Told Him They Were Too Expensive Right After Her Own Shopping Spree

Marriage means sharing the budget, and sometimes sharing the stress.

A husband and wife were dealing with tight finances, but that didn’t prevent the wife from dropping $315 on gold jewelry for three newborn nephews and another $22 on dresses for herself.

Afterward came an ordinary evening, when the husband suggested picking up doughnuts.

That’s when his wife exploded that they couldn’t afford them, and that they might not even be able to afford regular food until next month without a credit card.

So when he shared his anxiety, she lost her patience with him.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for asking my wife not to say we can’t afford doughnuts right after she spent hundreds on gifts? My wife and I share finances, and lately, things have been tight.

The state of their finances didn’t deter his wife from splurging.

However, she recently spent about $315 on gold jewelry as gifts for my three newborn nephews, plus another $22 on new dresses for herself. This evening, I casually asked what we should get for a late-night snack and suggested doughnuts.

That’s when his wife had a reaction that immediately gave him pause.

She immediately complained that we can’t afford doughnuts, and added that she doesn’t think we can even afford regular food until next month without relying on a credit card.

This wasn’t what he wanted to hear at all.

Hearing that we might not even be able to afford food gave me a lot of anxiety, especially right after watching her spend hundreds of dollars on non-essentials.

So he asks her to adjust her word choices, but that only upsets her more.

I asked her to please stop saying we have no money like that because it stresses me out, especially given what she just spent. She got upset with me for bringing it up. AITAH for asking her not to make those comments after she spent so much?

It sounds like this couple isn’t on the same page about their finances at all.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s important that they communicate better about money.

It’s possible this husband is being a tad hypocritical.

Affording food should come first.

A heart-to-heart conversation is long overdue.

Money stress has a way of sneaking into the smallest moments. This couple was just picking a late-night snack, and it turned into a conversation about spending, groceries, and credit cards.

At the end of the day, that’s a lot for any couple to deal with.

What really needs to happen next is for the two of them to sit down and really look at the numbers.

Budgets come before sweets.

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