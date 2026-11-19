Son Spent Hours Making A Pickle Dip For His Mom, And When She Ignored It For Two Days, He Lashed Out And Ate It Himself

Cooking for someone is an act of love, and it can also be a setup for disappointment.

One young man had a famous pickle dip that he only made occasionally, so when his mom asked for some, he got to work, spending over two hours prepping.

His mom doesn’t enjoy spicy food, so he even took the time to make a separate mild bowl just for her.

So when she didn’t touch it for two days, he took it personally.

What he did next, he now admits, was a little childish.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for eating the food i made for my mom? I (20M) make a NAAASTY pickle dip. I make it not so often, to keep people around me wanting it more.

Soon his mother put in a special request.

My mom (49F) asked me to make it and offered money for the ingredients so I can make it that day. I refused the money, went to the store, got all the stuff, and went back home to make it. It took me 2 hours prepping everything and half an hour making it.

She had a very specific taste, so he tried his best to honor it.

My mom doesn’t vibe with spicy food, and my dip is moderately spicy, so I made a separate bowl just for her and for anybody that doesn’t want spice. I tell her about it, I pack it up, and I put it in the fridge. Wake up the next day… It’s still untouched in the fridge…

So he got on with his day, but then he made another discovery.

Take some from the spicy bowl and make some lunch. That night was rough, and I went to bed pretty bummed out. Wake up the next day, and it was still untouched!

That’s when he decided to start playing dirty.

I figured I’ve had it. I purposefully took the mild bowl and ate all of it, leaving only the spicy one. I know it was very, very childish of me, but I just didn’t really care at that point.

Of course, his mother noticed immediately after.

Next day came by, and she asked where the bowl was. LIKE IT HASN’T BEEN THERE FOR TWO WHOLE DAYS. I felt insane guilt, and I haven’t made the dip since. This was around 2 months ago, and the guilt is still eating me alive. AITA?

Well, that escalated quickly.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Wouldn’t simply asking his mother directly save a lot of grief?

This man clearly needs a refresher on the true meaning of giving a gift.

This commenter calls his behavior petty and childish.

This user doesn’t mince words.

The dip may have been made with care, but his actions after the fact certainly weren’t.

He seems to acknowledge now that his mom’s slow start wasn’t some kind of snub. There are plenty of logical explanations for why she didn’t eat the dip right away.

Hindsight is 20/20.

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