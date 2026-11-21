Her Apartment Needs a Lot of Repairs. Her Landlord Is in No Rush to Fix Any of Them

Imagine moving into an apartment that you think is going to be great, but then you notice so many things that need to be repaired. What would you do if the landlord didn’t seem to care about your repair requests?

In this story, one renter is dealing with that exact situation. She’s starting to feel like a Karen because she’s complaining so much, but she really just wants a nice place to live and for the building management to repair the things that are broken instead of ignoring her.

Is she being a Karen, or is the landlord the problem? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA For getting impatient with my landlord property management? I moved into a new apartment. It’s not explicitly luxury, but it’s a really nice and expensive place in a gated community. The website waxes lyrical about their amazing everything. Once I signed the contract and moved in everything changed.

This place sounds awful!

The front desk never answers emails or calls. Every time I call them out on it they say “oh sorry there’s only two of us.” The apartment wasn’t ready. They did a quick clean on it but all the vent filters are so old and filthy I swear I saw the big one spark. Lights are out around the apt, in the fridge and in the oven. Dishwasher has a whole rancid pool at the bottom and won’t drain. Water pipe cap fell off the wall, it was stuck on it by paint. Rusty hinges, old appliances…etc etc. I submitted requests for all of these and it’s been 17 days. NOTHING. Not even a “we’re working on it” email.

Their apologies aren’t worth much.

I tried calling/emailing but they only responded to me when I sent out an angry email all caps with 12 exclamation marks calling them incompetent. Except all they had was apologies and a “sorry we only have one maintenance guy” there are 174 units in the community. I told him that was his job and not my problem. Asked what if I said I had one income and many bills so rent will have to wait. He emailed me a passive aggressive “you’re welcome to suggest a maintenance expert for us to hire.”

Yikes! Talk about false hope.

A few days later I got an “how did the maintenance go? Rate us!” Automated email. Gave it a one star. It was 9 pm on a Sunday but suddenly the other management person emailed be all apologetic saying to contact her asap so she can make things right. I contacted her and she did not respond.

This is taking forever!

The lease said the landlord needs to complete all requests within ten days. It’s been 17. I called again today and told him I should now be able to break the lease without any repercussions because the lease says that I can. He said “oh no you were supposed to submit the request in writing”

But that’s not true.

I called nonsense because he himself told me all maintenance requests go through the online system he can’t just tell me that he needs a letter after 14 days have passed. He brought up the whole only two people in the main office and only one maintenance guy blah blah. Said he will talk to the lawyer and see if I can break the lease then let me know. I’m just so exacerbated because my last landlord management company would handle maintenance within two days. It was a brand new apartment with brand new everything for much less money. Is that not the norm or was I spoilt by them and now I’m being a Karen?

No, she’s not being a Karen. The apartment sounds awful and management and maintenance need to actually do their jobs.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person makes a good point.

Another person suggests talking to a lawyer.

Here’s a good suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Another person suggests gathering evidence.

What an awful experience! I hope she can get out of her lease. The landlord needs to fix the problems, not ignore the tenants.

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