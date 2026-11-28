A Retail Worker Is Frustrated Because Her New Manager Started Scheduling Her On Night Shifts And She Can’t Do Them

Listen, I understand that making a schedule for any company requires a lot of juggling.

BUT, if an employee explicitly tells you they can’t work a certain day or time, well, you leave them off the schedule and honor their request.

It’s as easy as that!

Or, at least it should be…

In today’s story, a retail store worker explained why she’s pretty annoyed that her manager scheduled for the night shift…when she’s been very clear about her availablity.

Read on and see what you think.

Scheduled outside my availability. “I work retail and was hired with specific availability. I was very clear about my reasons and it was never a problem. In fact, I’ve been at the same store for years and have held the same schedule the entire time. Now we recently got a new store leader and he seems to like mixing things up.

Hmmm…

There starting being issues with me being scheduled wrong. We discussed this, I told him my reasoning and even extended my availability a bit to try and help and be a good employee. It was going fine for a while but now the person he has been putting on closes has decided they don’t want to close anymore. They have always had closing availability, I have never.

Oh, come on!

I talked to this coworker and there is no real reason for it, just doesn’t like it. Now new store leader has decided to start scheduling ME for closes without even discussing it with me. Mind you almost everyone else has closing availability. We’ve had at least 3 conversations about me not being available that late and I thought we had an understanding. I genuinely feel screwed. It’s an at-will employment state so there’s absolutely nothing I can do about it either. I bust my rear end every day at this job and I just want my availability respected.”

Now let’s see how readers reacted.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

And this individual has an idea…

Is this deliberate…?

Or is her boss just kind of a dummy?

Time will tell!

She definitely needs to find a new job as soon as possible.