When planning a wedding, the happy couple will have a lot of decisions to make, including whether or not to invite children to various events.

What would you do if you decided not to have kids at the wedding or the main reception, but they could come to the smaller ‘drinks reception,’ but your siblings got upset with this decision and threatened to try to make you look bad?

That is what happened to the happy couple in this story, and it is causing them a lot of stress and anxiety on top of the normal wedding planning chaos.

Personally, I think they should stick to their decision and let the siblings act like fools if they want. Read through the full story and see what you think.

AITAH for inviting my sibling’s children to the drinks reception of my wedding and not the whole day? My fiancé (M28) and I (F26) are engaged (woohoo) and have been since June and have been planning our wedding endlessly since.

Having kids at a wedding is up to the bride and groom.

We are planning a relatively traditional wedding (IE, church, then drinks reception then wedding breakfast and speeches with a formal plated sit down meal), seeing as we both want to go down this route. My fiancé isn’t the fondest of children at weddings (traditional or not) and has always said that he doesn’t want any children at any point of the day.

Great, it sounds like they have what they want all planned out.

We are having mini celebration that is far more casual the day after our wedding at the same place where we’d love to have children join for that bit. I will have a 4 year old niece and another 1 and a half year old nephew – I love them very much, but I do know how rambunctious and expressive they can be, which could potentially impact our wedding ceremony in the church and the speeches at the formal dinner. The issue begins with the fact that my fiancé really wants the focus to be on us and our marriage for the ceremony and wedding breakfast.

It is easy to see how this could get aggravating.

A bit of background, my fiancé can see that a lot of the time when we’re with my family, that I am sidelined and the focus goes onto my sibling and now their family. This has been quite a constant in my life and have felt like I am a pariah. For example, at my birthday this year that my parents planned, we ended up going to my sibling’ s house to accommodate their children and then my parents primary spoke only about my sibling’s achievements for the majority of the evening.

The family seems to treat her poorly in general.

Furthermore, on the same weekend my fiance and I were invited by my sibling to stay at their’s the following evening and then they cancelled on us a couple of days before because they got a “better offer”. However, I don’t want to go down this “woe is me” route, but I think it’s important to understand this background as it impacts the decision when it comes to wanting the focus of OUR wedding to be on us.

Not surprisingly, the siblings are throwing a fit.

I knew that my sibling would not be happy for their children not to be at the wedding at all, so I came up with a compromise of inviting their children to the drinks reception where they can run rampant and have all the fun they want without having an impact of the ceremony or wedding breakfast. When I told my sibling this, they blamed it on my fiancé hating children and that my siblings won’t have their children there at the wedding at all, and that they would only be there to support me, but leave straight after and not stay at the house we are renting for the weekend.

Wow, they are awful.

They also said that they would be blunt when our family friends would ask if my niece and nephew would be involved in the wedding, and in future they would tell the children that my fiancé and I hate them and children. I feel like I tried to be accommodating to everyone and now I have pulled the family apart and just want to know if I am out of line. AITA?

This couple has every right to decide who they want at the wedding, and that most certainly includes kids. The siblings are the ones who are out of line here, and she shouldn’t have to put up with it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

They are asking a lot of the siblings.

You can’t please everyone, and you really shouldn’t even try.

Choices do have consequences.

Weddings are important for the happy couple, but not nearly as important for the guests.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

People are going to have thoughts and opinions about every decision.

They can have a child-free wedding if they want, but they need to accept that it will upset some people.

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