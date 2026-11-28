Mom Encourages Her Daughter To Befriend Kids Who Get Left Out, But Her Daughter Says Those Friendships Led To Years Of Bullying And Loneliness

Teaching children to be kind, inclusive and compassionate seems like Parenting 101. After all, who wouldn’t want to raise a child who stands up for others?

But one mother is questioning whether her emphasis on kindness may have unintentionally made life harder for her daughter.

Growing up, the woman’s daughter was outgoing and had plenty of friends. Her mother regularly encouraged her to include children who struggled socially, including those with disabilities or who were neurodivergent.

Eventually, the girl began doing this without being asked, befriending excluded classmates and defending children who were bullied.

Unfortunately, that kindness wasn’t always returned.

As she got older, the daughter experienced severe bullying and trauma, eventually becoming increasingly isolated.

Now 19 and struggling with depression, she’s looking back on her childhood with resentment.

She believes her mother’s approach to friendship prevented her from learning important social boundaries and left her vulnerable to mistreatment.

And she’s blaming the very lessons her mother thought would help her become a good person.

AITA for teaching my daughter to be kind to everyone My daughter is 19F,she’s depressed after severe bullying, and trauma. She got diagnosed as autistic at 16. Recently she’s hated me for how I raised her. Saying Ive always been stuck in a fantasy world when raising her, and she thinks that’s why she‘s lonely. She was always a kind kid to other children. Which is a good thing. I used to arrange play dates with kids who didn’t have many friends with my daughter.

Seems good and normal to me.

She was really social and had a lot of friends. So she would play with these kids who had disibilities and neurodivergent. When she started school, I would do the same. If there was a parent who’d maybe say their kid is struggling in some way I’d encourage my child to be nice to their child. Invite them to play at our house. Include them in games. She started doing this on her own too, being nice to everyone. Playing with kids who are not included.

Where’s bad?

When she got older she had some trauma out of school and bullying in school. No one she defended had defended her. Especially in secondary school it was terrible. She stopped being very social. But if someone was kind to her on she’d see another kid getting bullied she’d defend them. But still she didn’t have many friends. Shes now 19. She told me she doesn’t have any friends. She does have two. But she said she hates them because they’re autistic. My daughter’s autistic so I pointed out that makes no sense.

Hmmm…

She said losers like them are the reason shes alone. She said if it wasn’t for me she would’ve made “normal” friends younger and learned the social dynamics earlier. And not defended everyone who gets bullied and been a target herself. Saying no one would‘ve defended her she shouldn’t defend them. She wishes I taught her the “reality” that it’s important to put herself first and if defending and hanging out with someone means she’ll be in harm to stick to herself and friends that would be positive for her. She says that I’ve ruined her life and made it impossible for her to have boundaries with people. She said being mean and navigating who she does and doesn’t want to be friends with is and important part of development.

Oh boy.

Shes saying this because she was nice to all the “weird” kids and at 16-17 especially it isolated her. She got accused of having a relationship with one of them who they didn’t like and got bullied when it wasn’t even true. And once on free time while on a trip with the school abroad they had to go around in groups of 5. Her 4 “weird” friends wasnt invited to something the whole class was going to do together.

Yikes.

They invited my daughter but said the class decided they don’t want the 4 others to come. So she went with the 4 “weirdos” alone so they didn’t have to stay with the teachers instead of going to the event with the rest of the class. Shes saying she wishes she wasn’t friends with them in the first place. But because of how I raised her she now finds it impossible to not be nice to everyone. AITA?

Most people felt the mother was in the wrong, not for teaching kindness, but for seemingly failing to teach her daughter that kindness should come with boundaries.

Encouraging children to include others is admirable. However, repeatedly steering her daughter toward classmates who struggled socially may have left her feeling responsible for everyone else’s happiness, even at the expense of her own.

Several felt the mother was overlooking the real issue: her daughter experienced years of bullying and now struggles to form healthy friendships. Rather than defending her parenting choices, she should acknowledge how those experiences affected her.

A smaller group disagreed, arguing that teaching compassion wasn’t a mistake and that the bullies, not the mother, were responsible for the daughter’s isolation.

Still, the prevailing criticism was that kindness shouldn’t mean sacrificing personal well-being.

Her daughter may be unfairly blaming other marginalized children, but her frustration about never learning to prioritize herself deserves to be heard.

This person says NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who takes her present back after family members ridicule her outfit choice at a cousin’s wedding.

But this persons says YTA.

There were quite a bit of “YTA” votes, actually…

Mom taught her daughter to stand up for everyone else, but apparently forgot to teach her when to stand up for herself.

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