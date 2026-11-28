Her Upstairs Neighbors’ Kid Stomps Around Constantly, And Nobody Will Back Her Up On Getting Them To Quiet Down

When you live in an apartment, you have to put up with some level of noise from your neighbors, especially when they have kids. Unfortunately, that can be very annoying.

That is the situation that the woman in this story is in, and her upstairs neighbors had a young child who was constantly stomping around and making lots of noise.

No matter how many times she reported it to the landlord, nothing changed, and even her other neighbors would take the loud neighbor’s side on the issue, which she found very frustrating.

Read through the full story below and see what you think she should do.

Malaysia NOISY NEIGHBOR So, long story short, this started around 3 years ago when I first moved into my condo.

Some level of noise is normal.

The unit above me constantly makes stomping noises, drags chairs around and walks REALLY loudly. Mind you, before moving in, I actually looked up at my unit from outside the road and saw a small child playing by their window. I already had a bad feeling about the potential noise, and turns out, it was their niece. Initially, out of courtesy, we didn’t want to cause any drama, so I privately messaged them about the noise. Their response? Just a simple “Ok noted.” No further explanation or anything. But instead of getting better, the noise actually got WORSE over the following month. So, we eventually decided to report it to the management.

The neighbors are fighting back.

We showed the management our conversation and recordings of the stomping noises. The management (MO) immediately issued them a warning letter without even checking with them first, probably because they thought the evidence was sufficient. Of course, once they received the warning letter, they went straight to the MO demanding that it be revoked. They even showed the MO their CCTV footage to prove that they weren’t making noise at night.

Of course, they were quiet while they slept.

But the problem was, the noise happened throughout the DAY, from morning until bedtime. So obviously, showing CCTV footage of them being quiet at night proves absolutely nothing. My doorbell CCTV even caught them coming downstairs to check out our unit, but they never actually confronted us. THEN came the long message.

If it wasn’t their child, then it wasn’t.

They started playing innocent, claiming their child wasn’t even born yet (it was actually their niece at the time), they were busy with work, and basically questioning how they could possibly be making all that noise. They also pretended not to know who made the complaint and told everyone that the MO wouldn’t disclose the complainant’s identity.

Why would everyone side with those neighbors?

After that, they went on to bash us, saying these were all normal household noises and that if we couldn’t tolerate them, we shouldn’t live in a condo. They even told us to be considerate of our neighbours and that if we had any issues, we should “come talk to us face to face.” After seeing all those messages, we decided not to respond. Most of the other owners seemed to side with them and genuinely believed they weren’t at fault. I guess that made them even more arrogant, because they started paying extra attention to us. I’ve caught them several times looking down towards our unit whenever they leave the house. And yes, their footsteps and movements are THAT loud that I can hear them leaving.

It must be awful to live somewhere like this.

Fast forward 2 years, and now their own child is old enough to run around. And this hyperactive little monkey literally NEVER stops running and jumping around at home. EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. The only time I get some peace is when they’re out. I’ve practically memorised their schedule by now. The couple runs a gadget shop in Low Yat, and they usually leave around 1.30pm and return around 9.30–10pm.

To be fair, that is what kids do.

If they bring the kid out, the house is finally quiet. Otherwise, the kid just runs around and plays nonstop. And when the parents come home, the kid gets even more excited and starts jumping and running around again until bedtime. Not to mention, they have an elderly family member staying with them to help look after the child, so their unit is basically occupied 24/7. It’s literally a cycle of the kid waking up and running around, taking a nap, waking up and running around AGAIN, until bedtime.

There should be established quiet hours at the apartment.

There have also been plenty of occasions when the guy does some DIY work at home, constantly dropping things and dragging something that sounds like an iron chain across the floor, sometimes PAST MIDNIGHT. There was even a period when I could hear hacking noises after they came home. So honestly, WHY should I be the one constantly being considerate and putting up with all this when they’re clearly so inconsiderate themselves? They’re selfish, uncivilised and entitled, acting like they’re just living normally while completely disregarding how much noise and nuisance they’re causing their neighbours.

Now this is just unreasonable.

And here’s the best part: whenever we make some noise, they apparently encourage their kid to run and jump even LOUDER. So, they clearly KNOW how much noise they’re making and seem to do it on purpose. They also know we don’t want to confront them in the group chat anymore, and probably assume we won’t report them to management again because it’s difficult to collect sufficient evidence. Even if we do, they’ll probably just use the usual excuse that they can’t control their child.

Some people really are vindictive.

Then came another nightmare during one of the holidays. They brought their niece over again, and I kid you not, that girl was even LOUDER than their own child. I actually saw the guy from my toilet window, looking down towards our unit with this smug, proud-looking expression. It’s almost as if he knows exactly how much noise they’re making and enjoys knowing that it’s getting on our nerves.

Maybe this person is just overly sensitive to the noise.

Dahlah, I genuinely don’t know how to deal with people like this anymore. Reporting them doesn’t seem to work. At this point, I feel like they need to experience the same nuisance themselves before they’ll ever understand how frustrating it is. Unfortunately, the neighbours around us don’t seem to be affected as badly as we are. I even checked with their upstairs neighbour, and she kept insisting that she DOESN’T HEAR A SINGLE THING. Which honestly made me even more frustrated.

Reporting these things to the landlord is important.

And it’s not just the noise. They’re pretty inconsiderate in other ways too. At their parking lot, they regularly throw used tissues out of their car and leave them on the ground. Most condos don’t allow residents to hang things over their balcony railings, but before they installed the invisible grille for their child, they used to hang blankets so low that they practically reached our unit. You could even see strands of hair hanging off them. Absolutely disgusting.

This really does seem miserable.

So yeah, these are the neighbours I’m dealing with. They cause all sorts of nuisance, refuse to acknowledge any wrongdoing, and somehow still act like they’re the ones being victimised. At this point, I honestly just want some peace in my own home.

This person might be better off trying to find a place where she can live without any built-in neighbors. If that isn’t possible, she may need to get used to loud neighbors.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter says it would be terrible.

It would be a nightmare to have so much noise.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

The building is not properly insulated for noise.

This person says it would be annoying.

She might just be too sensitive to noise to be able to live in an apartment like this.

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