Grocery Store Worker Loves His Job, But A Few Awful Co-Workers Are Making His Life Miserable

It never fails…

A few bad co-workers can really ruin the vibe at a place of business!

And all I can say about that is if you know, you know…

Check out what this guy had to say about why a few folks he works with at a grocery store are ruining what is otherwise a great job.

Let’s take a look!

What is wrong with some people? “I moved back to Florida a couple months ago and thankfully I landed a job at Publix after only a few weeks back here. But honestly, I can’t stand the people I work with. I got a deli position and most of the time I love it. It’s fast, it’s easy, and most of the customers just want to get their food and get out. Some of my coworkers on the other hand.. they can ruin a whole shift just by being there.

Let’s see what’s going on here…

We’ll call the first one Z. She’s in her 60s and really shouldn’t be working anymore. She’s rude and thinks she knows everything. I don’t know how she’s keeping her position. She can’t be in traditional because she can’t keep up with the line, nor can she be alone on the sub line for the same reason.

This doesn’t sound good…

She can’t work in the kitchen because she doesn’t have the strength needed. When she’s on online orders, the orders always end up being late by nearly 20 minutes. And God forbid she closes, we end up being 2 hours late getting out because of how slow she is and she won’t accept help. The second we’ll call R, he’s a jerk. Both to other employees and customers. He’s maybe in his late 20s, but he acts like he’s a wise old man that shouldn’t be spoken to. He’s always getting mad at customers and letting them see it which gets us all in deep trouble with management.

But wait, there’s more!

The last one is F, she’s in her late 40s but acts like she’s 18. Always calling out because she’s been partying. She’ll show up hours late, smelling like she just came from the nearest bar. Working with her for more than a few hours is genuinely concerning. I worry for her safety and the safety of the customers. And yes I’ve tried speaking to management and I’ve called the number, but nothing has changed.

He’s not sure what to do next…

I’m getting amazing hours, and I need the money. I don’t want to leave, but the more I get scheduled with these people, the more I just don’t want to show up anymore. It’s exhausting. I love the customers, I love my other coworkers, even my manager is amazing, I just honestly don’t know if I can deal with these three for much longer.”

Check out what readers had to say about this story.

This person weighed in.

Another individual made a good point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who straight hangs up on his boss when he asks for after-hours work without authorizing overtime pay.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Well, this a bummer…

Bad apples definitely spoil the whole bunch!

Ugh!

Having bad co-workers can be a total buzzkill!