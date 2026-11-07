November 7, 2026 at 7:55 am

A Seller Quotes A Customer $45 But She Goes Elsewhere, Then Accuses Him Of Taking Advantage When She Returns Needing The Job Done Immediately And He Raises The Price

by Heather Hall

Man texting a customer her new quote

Pexels/Reddit

Have you ever noticed that shopping around for a better price doesn’t always save you money in the end?

In the following story, we’ll meet a seller whose difficult customer learned this very thing.

It started when she asked for a quote on a small job, and then went quiet after getting a price of $45.

But ten days later, she came back needing it done immediately because a competitor had delivered poor work.

This time, though, the seller added a rush fee, bringing the total to $80. And what did she do next? She accused him of taking advantage of her.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Annoying cheapo customer story.

I have (most likely had) this annoying customer who likes to get price quotes everywhere, then takes the lowest bid to the other 2 suppliers I know and tries to bargain more.

And to top the cake, she is always in a hurry.

To make things better, she gets rude when she doesn’t get things her way.

This time, she had went with a cheaper competitor.

About 10 days ago, she contacted me and asked for a quote on a really small job.

I gave my offer (about $45) and didn’t hear from her again until today.

She texted me saying she needed the job done immediately because WELL-KNOWN ****** COMPETITOR just delivered a ****** job. The surprise!

When he gave her a new quote, it was higher.

I presented a new quote, including a HURRY tax that raised the price to about $80.

Her response was unnecessarily long, including that I was taking advantage of her precarious position and blah blah blah. I ignored her, and 15 minutes of silence later, I got another text and a bank deposit.

When she came to pick up her package less than an hour ago, no words came out of her mouth. Her angry look was a pleasure to my eyes. She threw the package on the rear seat and drove away.

Nice! That’s one way to teach her.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit had to say about what he did.

The lead time is one thing, but at least this person doesn’t complain.

Bad Customer 3 A Seller Quotes A Customer $45 But She Goes Elsewhere, Then Accuses Him Of Taking Advantage When She Returns Needing The Job Done Immediately And He Raises The Price

This would’ve made her so mad.

Bad Customer 2 A Seller Quotes A Customer $45 But She Goes Elsewhere, Then Accuses Him Of Taking Advantage When She Returns Needing The Job Done Immediately And He Raises The Price

Well, that’s good to know.

Bad Customer 1 A Seller Quotes A Customer $45 But She Goes Elsewhere, Then Accuses Him Of Taking Advantage When She Returns Needing The Job Done Immediately And He Raises The Price

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

Here are thoughts from a business owner.

Bad Customer A Seller Quotes A Customer $45 But She Goes Elsewhere, Then Accuses Him Of Taking Advantage When She Returns Needing The Job Done Immediately And He Raises The Price

What did the lady expect?

She had every right to go somewhere else, but coming back in a hurry doesn’t mean the original price still applies.

Besides, the seller was willing to fix someone else’s poor work on short notice, so she should’ve figured there would be an extra fee.

At any rate, it sounds like she needs to learn how to be appreciative and make better decisions.

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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