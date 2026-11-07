A Seller Quotes A Customer $45 But She Goes Elsewhere, Then Accuses Him Of Taking Advantage When She Returns Needing The Job Done Immediately And He Raises The Price

Have you ever noticed that shopping around for a better price doesn’t always save you money in the end?

In the following story, we’ll meet a seller whose difficult customer learned this very thing.

It started when she asked for a quote on a small job, and then went quiet after getting a price of $45.

But ten days later, she came back needing it done immediately because a competitor had delivered poor work.

This time, though, the seller added a rush fee, bringing the total to $80. And what did she do next? She accused him of taking advantage of her.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Annoying cheapo customer story. I have (most likely had) this annoying customer who likes to get price quotes everywhere, then takes the lowest bid to the other 2 suppliers I know and tries to bargain more. And to top the cake, she is always in a hurry. To make things better, she gets rude when she doesn’t get things her way.

This time, she had went with a cheaper competitor.

About 10 days ago, she contacted me and asked for a quote on a really small job. I gave my offer (about $45) and didn’t hear from her again until today. She texted me saying she needed the job done immediately because WELL-KNOWN ****** COMPETITOR just delivered a ****** job. The surprise!

When he gave her a new quote, it was higher.

I presented a new quote, including a HURRY tax that raised the price to about $80. Her response was unnecessarily long, including that I was taking advantage of her precarious position and blah blah blah. I ignored her, and 15 minutes of silence later, I got another text and a bank deposit. When she came to pick up her package less than an hour ago, no words came out of her mouth. Her angry look was a pleasure to my eyes. She threw the package on the rear seat and drove away.

Nice! That’s one way to teach her.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit had to say about what he did.

The lead time is one thing, but at least this person doesn’t complain.

This would’ve made her so mad.

Well, that’s good to know.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

Here are thoughts from a business owner.

What did the lady expect?

She had every right to go somewhere else, but coming back in a hurry doesn’t mean the original price still applies.

Besides, the seller was willing to fix someone else’s poor work on short notice, so she should’ve figured there would be an extra fee.

At any rate, it sounds like she needs to learn how to be appreciative and make better decisions.

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