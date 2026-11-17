Woman’s Irresponsible Friend Fails To Plan Her Work Commute, Then Asks To Stay At Her Place Instead

Hey, I’m all for lending a helping hand to a friend when they need it.

That’s what friends are for, right?

Sure!

But there’s also a limit to my generosity…

Because we all have irresponsible friends who constantly push the boundaries and ask for more, more, MORE.

Take a look at what this woman had to say about why the situation with her friend is causing her a lot of stress.

Get started now!

AITA? Am I unreasonable for being annoyed that my friend wants to stay at my place again? “My friend recently started her second job, and it’s near where I live. She had a 3-month notice period at her previous job, so she had quite a bit of time to plan her commute/accommodation, but she apparently didn’t plan anything. She currently lives around 40 km away at her parents’ house and has just been going back and forth. About 3 weeks ago, she asked to stay at my place for a week, then eventually just stayed for one night.

That’s kind of rude…

She arrived around 11 pm that night, which already annoyed me because I really value my personal space and time. (I need to fetch her at the apartment lobby because of the access card). I work from home 3 days a week, so having someone stay over affects my routine and privacy quite a bit.

Oh, boy…

Now, 3 weeks later, she’s asking to stay again for a week. I feel bad because I know commuting 40km isn’t ideal, but at the same time, I feel like her accommodation situation isn’t something I should have to keep solving for her. Maybe part of my frustration is personal.

Makes sense…

I live alone, and when I moved across the state, I planned everything myself and had to figure out everything from A-Z. So I guess I have very little tolerance for what I perceive as poor planning or incompetence. I don’t like to be that person because I know everyone has different circumstances and ways of doing things, but I genuinely struggle to understand how someone can have months of notice before starting a new job and still not have a proper plan for something as basic as where they’re going to live or how they’re getting to work. I also don’t want to be the friend who gets resentful over helping, but I feel like there’s a difference between helping someone out occasionally and becoming part of their solution because they didn’t plan ahead. AITA? Am I being unreasonable?”

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user offered some advice.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Oh, hell no!

She should’t have to deal with all this…

It’s time her friend grows up and takes some responsibility for her life!