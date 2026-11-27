A Teen Was Having A Private Conversation With Their Dad When A Stranger Butted In To Share Her Unsolicited Opinion

Some strangers just can’t keep their opinions to themselves.

In this story, a teenager was shopping with their dad at their favorite indie bookstore.

They were having a friendly banter about an RPG dice when a stranger suddenly chimed in and interrupted their private conversation.

Apparently, the stranger recognized the dad from his blog and made an unsolicited comment.

Whoa! Have you had a similar encounter before? Check out the full details below.

Pretty sure this is a Karen thing I (teenager) was at my favorite indie bookstore with my dad because it’s having an 8-year anniversary event. I bought four books and some cute little paraphernalia. Including this D20 (I play DnD and I’m a bit of a dice dragon) that I liked. And for context, real quick, my dad is an author, and I will obviously not say his name. But I will say he writes a blog every day and is fairly well known and recognized in our area.

This teenager was having a conversation with their dad.

Well, Dad and I were paying at the front desk, and my dad said: “Really? Another dice? Don’t you have enough?” He said this jokingly. And I said to the person at the front desk, who I know pretty well because we’re always there: “He just doesn’t understand being a dice goblin.” And we laughed.

A random woman chimed in.

Then, this woman, who I have never seen before, leaned over and said: “Excuse me, did you just say he’s not a nice guy?” And I guess she overheard, so I corrected her. And being autistic, I told her what a dice goblin means.

The woman even made a nasty comment about their dad.

And then, she said, “Well, if you had said he wasn’t a nice guy, I would’ve agreed with you.” Turns out she reads my dad’s blog and didn’t like a post he made about not being embarrassed easily. She decided to tell me and my dad that she doesn’t like him as a person. So, yeah. What the heck, random woman?

Clearly, it was a private conversation between OP and their dad.

While, the woman was entitled to her own opinion, interrupting their conversation sounds rude.

Not to mention, they were throwing back jokes to one another,

So I guess there was no reason to turn the moment into an awkward confrontation.

Do you agree? Let’s read see how others reacted to this story

Lol. Here’s a funny idea.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and makes sense.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who uses the HOA’s own by-laws against them to win a legal battle.

I hate people like this, says this person

Finally, this one makes a valid point.

Sometimes, random encounters can turn into an unexpected moments of awkwardness.

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